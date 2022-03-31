The World Before, a very enjoyable graphic adventure

Benot Sokal passed away a year ago. The Belgian artist was known in the world of comics for Inspector Canardo but in the French video game industry he had a prominent role with the saga Syberiaof which he was the creator and designer since its debut in 2002. 20 years later comes Syberia The World Beforea posthumous work developed by Microds that is for sale on PC and soon on consoles.

While is true that Syberia perhaps it is not one of the first names that come to mind when thinking of point and clickthe saga has managed to stay alive during these two decades with three games and adaptations to different platforms, the most recent Syberia Trilogy for Nintendo Switch. Syberia The World Before does not intend to innovate much in a genre about which almost everything has been said since the 90s, but at least leave us a better taste than syberia 3 of 2017a failed attempt to recover the license for a new audience.

A story told in two timelines

Since the beginning Syberia The World Before makes it clear that this adventure is not centered solely on Kate Walker, habitual protagonist of the saga, although he is the one who occupies most of our time. The first contact with the game introduces us to Dana Roze, a young pianist who lives in Vaghen, a fictional city in the center of Europe decorated with many automatons, in 1937. Although she has achieved some fame, her world is not as idyllic as it seems. with the naked eye and soon she and her family will be threatened by fascism in the face of the imminent Second World War. The game uses fictitious names for regions or the Nazis, but it doesn’t take much effort to find parallels with real history.

The first contact with the game introduces us to Dana, one of the novelties of this story.

On the other hand, we will meet Kate, in the 2000s, imprisoned in a salt mine as we saw at the end of the previous one. Syberia, who also receives devastating family news. Of course, it won’t be long before we flee from the place, but not before accidentally discovering a painting of Dana, which bears a suspicious resemblance to her. Who is this young woman? An obsession that will guide Kate’s steps.

This way, the game will jump between Kate and Dana to further connect the two stories and find out what happened to the new protagonistvisiting the same environments 60 years apart. A well narrated mystery that is one of the best aspects of The World Before and that it will please those who expect a somewhat more dramatic tone than that of past Syberia. For newbies we will say that, obviously, there are returns of characters and guides to past events, but it has a summary of the plot to date so as not to get lost in the basics.

There are small differences in names and fictitious locations, but there will not be many doubts about what events they speak to us.

Regarding gameplay mechanics Syberia The World Before It is the same thing that we have seen in many 3D adventures of this type, without any novelty in gameplay. And this is not a negative criticism, as it works as well as ever: when we have control of Kate or Dana, we explore the locations with the blow of our fingers. click -if we choose keyboard and mouse- and interact with the characters or objects. With the first ones we usually have a variety of dialogues to choose from that will tell us more about the story or perhaps some hint of how to proceed, while key items will go into our inventory for later use. To give the actions a little more immersion, in many cases you have to make gestures or clicks that simulate the gesture of the protagonist: a circular turn by using a key, pulling a drawer, pressing the button repeatedly to push a heavy object Movements slightly inspired by the narrative adventures of the last decade.

Each scenario usually has puzzles that block progress. The difficulty is gradual and the first hour acts as a tutorial in addition to showing the situation of the two heroines – where everything will be simple, but this becomes more complicated until a much more complex final stretch. So that no player stays behind or abandons him with the first serious obstacle, which is something that often scare the public with little patience in graphic adventures, this Syberia includes a hint system when there are blocks in a puzzle. Abusing it removes the true grace of The World Before, which would hardly turn into a succession of kinematics, but since it is an optional system that can be deactivated, we see no problem with its inclusion; Help that allows you to finish the game is better than leaving it abandoned.

Blocking? There is an option to receive hints. It’s not ideal but it will help newbies to the genre.

This design makes the world of The World Before more tangible than Syberia classic and has an impact on the type of puzzles we are going to see, many of them related to pressing buttons or turning levers on “physical” objects. There is everything, of course, also looking for the specific object to use where it is needed, but in general the puzzles are more about logic and experimentation, such as discovering the secret mechanism that hides a desk. Dana’s past will also give us many clues to solve the puzzles with Kate, and in general the resolution tests we liked a lot; It is true that there was a certain charm in the graphic adventures of the golden age, but nostalgia makes us forget that many of its puzzles bordered on the absurd and that is not always fun.

Being a linear game and limited to more or less reduced locations, the developer has added a series of secondary objectives in certain places that reveal more of the characters and the world. They’re not required, but you’ll probably want to do them during your first playthrough to see what it has to offer. The World Before, which can take us a little more than 10 hours. The slight influence of role-playing at the narrative level – or QuanticDream games and the like – makes this Syberia be something more than a succession of puzzles: it takes its time to give coherence to the stories of the protagonists and the universe of Benot Sokal.

In some moments what Dana did in the past will help us in the present.

So, Syberia The World Before It risks the least, except for its two time lines, something that is not the height of originality either, but it already does more than its predecessor. The story engages and certain aspects are updated with respect to what is seen in syberia 3although not enough if we compare it with what we have seen in Sherlock Holmes Chapter One from Frogwares, who dared to create an open and connected world that empowered exploration, eliminating that feeling of claustrophobia or “closed screen” of classic adventures. It also plays well most of the time, but the mouse exploration of the protagonists will never be entirely comfortable in 3D and brings with it some typical annoyances of the genre, such as tracing the entire screen with the cursor to locate key points.

A successful setting

The graphic section is more than enough for what is required of a point and click. If we go into depth, everything depends on how we consider this project: better production values ​​than most AA, with a solid artistic direction in light and Art nouveau architecture. They are also more detailed and realistic graphics than those of syberia 3but it does not reach the level of a blockbuster and that can be seen in animations or faces, which are still slightly cartoon. Since there are some aspects that are more improved than others, this irregularity becomes apparent. The performance of the Unity engine isn’t bad and this isn’t a game where that would be a serious problem either – but it’s not ideal either, the frame rate varies a lot depending on the complexity of the scene.

You can see some limitations in animation, especially facial gestures and the performance can be improved, but there is no denying that it looks very good.

The soundtrack brings us Inon Zur, composer that we could hear in syberia 2 and 3as well as many important role-playing games-including Fallout 3 and 4, Dragon’s Dogma, Dragon Agethe Spanish The Waylandersor the crisis original among others. She is always a guarantee of quality and is completed with the voice of Sharon Mann, who returns to play Kate.

Conclusions

Syberia The World Before like even those who buried the saga with the third game. Its virtue is also the great defect that we can blame: it plays it safe, so much so that it hardly surprises in the playable section, and in many moments we miss more ambition to renew the formula. This doesn’t stop us from talking about an adventure with ingenious puzzles and a mysterious enough story to keep you interested when you’re not hanging around solving a problem. Although not mark a before and after in the genre, not even in the series, this time yes it is a very enjoyable graphic adventure.

