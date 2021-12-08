The world behind you: a story in images rather than a novel

The world behind you by Rumaan Alam (La Nave di Theseo, 2021) is not a thriller, contrary to what the Washington Post claims. We specify it because, if you expect a book of this kind, it is inevitable to be disappointed, because it lacks practically everything from the thriller. Starting from the plot, which isn’t really there.

Of course, there is suspense, and a lot, but it is not the kind that makes you turn the page until late at night because you can’t resist if you don’t get to the end, indeed: it could also happen that you have to stop, because the tension becomes too much at times. disturbing. Which, mind you, may please, but to a different target than the one who sings on Donato Carrisi’s thrillers as soon as they come out in bookstores.

Now that we have averted the misunderstanding, let’s move on to the plot, if we can talk about the plot. Amanda and Clay are a couple from New Yorkers who plan a vacation in an isolated house on Long Island, rented on Airbnb. Around this luxury villa, nothing, that is everything they were looking for to disconnect from a too pressing daily life, typical of the metropolis. With them, their children Rose and Archie, two teenagers with very different characters.

One night two strangers knock on the door, claiming to be the owners of the house and that they are frightened because there is a blackout in New York and therefore they have fled and ask to enter. Trying to verify that they are not malicious, Amanda discovers that the cell phones are no longer taking, and that a notification about the situation in New York is only visible in outline, because the characters are not seen.

In practice, this is the only thing that happens in the book. All the rest is anguish and various kinds of reflections. Every now and then the omniscient narrator pops up, saying what happened, like this en passant, as if it didn’t matter. And actually for him, perhaps, it is not really important, since among other things his explanations cannot satisfy the reader, because in fact they do not clarify anything (for example, why should a short deafening noise make the teeth fall out?) . In the long run, everything can become annoying: the omniscient narrator perhaps does not consider the readers worthy of knowing?

This way of presenting the situation is an artifice to convey the anguish of a question that, more or less unconsciously, has touched the mind of each of us: what will the end of the world be like? In this sense the novel is truly remarkable: more than facts, it is made up of visually very effective images, among flocks of flamingos in the pool and hundreds of deer running (near the house, not in the middle of a metropolis as the splendid cover by Martin Stranka implies). The author is so attentive to the atmosphere that one thinks he has the wrong job: The world behind you, more than a book, it looks like a still raw cinematographic subject (it is no coincidence that it will become a film with Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington produced by Netflix), which collects a fascinating setting, impactful images and small facts useful for understanding how people when they feel that something terrible is happening, but they have no means to take any action, even if only to fill the bathtubs.

“

Whatever they thought they understood was not wrong but irrelevant



Rumaan Alam



The author’s reticence is certainly deliberate, because he wants to put readers in the same situation as the protagonists, who remain almost paralyzed in the face of an unnamed danger. Alam acts a bit like the Hitchcock de Birds because even in that film the reasons for the invasion were only vaguely hinted at and never fully explained. In the cinema it can work, in a novel not so much: at some point the stage is likely to collapse, and the reader gets tired of the pure atmosphere, even if masterfully created.

Some also emerge during the narrative very current topics, which however risk remaining in the background: the dependence of the human being on technology, class conflict, racism (the rich owners of the villa are blacks, and Clay and Amanda struggle to overcome an initial mistrust: it could reflect the author’s experience, who told of feeling integrated, until his boss’s mother, at a party, mistook him for the driver, and at that point he realized that the racial question is not so immediate even in the most democratic part of the United States). The characters, however, are never really investigated, they do not go into depth, because what matters to the author goes beyond the personal story, and it is what is happening to an increasingly mistreated world.

All in all some features of the book are of considerable strength, and it is no coincidence that it reached the final of the National Book Award. Perhaps, if there had been a plot worthy of the name, it could also have won it: the anxiety for the unknown that becomes more palpable on each page and the images that oscillate between the grotesque and the frightening vanish, transforming into a ‘ missed opportunity, which we hope can be recovered at least by the film. Maybe the writers will decide that such a powerful setting also deserves an intertwining and an end.