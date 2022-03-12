“The world came crashing down on me”: Margarita the Goddess of Cumbia reveals that she was raped by her own father

After what sasha sokol will reveal the abuses he lived with Louis of Llano when he was a minor, many other stars are breaking the silence to tell their stories of violence.

One of them was the singer Margarita the Goddess of Cumbiawho also revealed that he was sexually abused by her father at age 14.

The star assured that before this terrible experience, he had a childhood full of happiness, until it all started when he found out that his father was unfaithful to his mother.

“I was a happy girl, I was a very happy girl until one day, when I was 14 years old, I realized that my dad had a girlfriend, and then my world came crashing downand that girl who was happy, innocent, who had all those hopes and dreams, fell apart, because she didn’t know if she had to tell my mom or not, and I kept it to myself,” she began.

After this, her life fell apart, while living that great disappointment, she was raped by her father. “My dad was sick, he was 39 years old, and after having felt all that disappointment, all that veil that fell from my face, he raped me“, revealed.

“Having to see my father the other day and not saying anything, seeing my mother and not saying anything, but a 14-year-old girl in my time, what we felt was guilt,” she declared.

Likewise, the interpreter of “Scandal“She doesn’t understand why her father touched her and although she tried to get over it, years later she found out that she he was not the only victim within your family.

“Not long ago, my sister came from Colombia [a México, donde habito] She confessed to her too. And that did hurt me,” he explained.

In addition, she indicated that many women and minors go through the same situation and do not say anything, but for her “it is no longer time to be silent, it’s time to talk and forgetto forgive,” he concluded.

