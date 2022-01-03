For several years now Los Algodones, a small town in the far north of Mexico, just across the border with the United States, has been known as Molar City: the city of molars. Los Algodones, in fact, has about 5 thousand inhabitants and at least 500 dentists, and for this reason it is considered “the world capital of dental tourism”.

The causes of this particular sub-category of “medical tourism” are related to the high US and Canadian costs of dental care and the fact that many people, especially in the United States, do not have health insurance to cover their expenses at the dentist. But Los Algodones’ dental specialization also depends on its strategic geographical position and on the initiative, at the end of the 1960s, of a Mexican dentist.

Los Algodones – whose name refers to the cotton fields that once existed there – is the northernmost city in the Mexican state of Baja California. It is 15 kilometers from Yuma, the Arizona city where patients looking for dentists arrive at the airport, and less than five hours’ drive from Phoenix, San Diego, Tucson and Los Angeles. In the summer in Los Algodones it is very hot, which is why those who go there for dental treatment tend to do it in the winter, so that they can spend a few days in a less rigid climate.

Until the early 1960s, Los Algodones was not yet known for the fact that about one in ten of its residents were dentists. It was more simply a city where some North American tourists went to spend a few days of vacation, or where some retirees chose to go and live. Los Algodones, which in the past had had its casinos and its dose of prostitution, was in fact veering towards a different type of tourism, proposing itself as a destination for the elderly in search of tranquility and a warm place that could give relief to their arthritis.

At the end of the 1960s, Bernardo Magaña, the dentist of the city, noticed that, while he was there, people also took the opportunity to fix or have their teeth replaced. Undoubtedly helped by the fact that in the meantime he had become mayor of it, he therefore took action to ensure that the city focused more and more on the offer of dental care, among other things by investing in advertising to be shown in US newspapers and magazines.

Over the years, he opened one dental clinic after another in Los Algodones, some small and others with dozens of dentists. According to data cited by Tom Thor Buchanan, who in an article for Hazlitt told about his visit to “Molar City”, every year, more than 100,000 tourists arrive in the city – or at least they did before the pandemic – who on average pay 70 percent less than what they would pay in their own country.

As he wrote theHuffington Post, Los Algodones works because “23 percent of Americans – or about 75 million people – do not have insurance that covers dental care”, and because there are still many who, despite having one, often need treatment. which far exceed the annual figure covered by their plans.

Among those arriving in Los Algodones, someone already knows where, when and by whom they will have a tooth extracted, bridged or filled. Many others, on the other hand, decide on the spot, which is why as soon as they cross the border, dental tourists find themselves in front of employees, buttadentro and patient finders who try to convince them of the goodness of the clinics they work for, clinics where obviously excellent English is spoken.

Los Algodones is full of signs, signs and signs and, as Thor Buchanan wrote, each clinic claims to be “the fastest, the cleanest, the least painful, the most popular in town.” The prices, however, are always quite similar: removing a tooth costs around 50 dollars, for example, so a little less than 50 euros. A dental implant can be found for less than $ 500, compared to the $ 4,000 it can cost in the United States. “I could make up my mouth and spend less than I should spend if my smartphone broke,” wrote Thor Buchanan.

Los Algodones is often spoken of as a plastic representation of a well-known and historical problem in the United States, that of access to health care: it is enough to cross a border to pay 70 percent less for the same thing, and existence itself. of the concept of medical and dental tourism is considered unbecoming by many. According to Thor Buchanan, it is “a deceptively pleasant expression” that masks the fact that there are millions in the United States who cannot afford to be cured.

The quality of the service offered by the Los Algodones clinics varies from case to case, which also applies to those in the United States. In 2017, the site The Conversation he told the Mexican point of view on what had become of Los Algodones, often overlooked by American stories. The satisfaction with the money and the induced generated by dental tourism was accompanied by some criticisms of the racism of certain patients and the poor working conditions of dentists and dental hygienists. Due to the structure of the local dental offer, many residents struggle to find assistance at an affordable price.