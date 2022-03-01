The world chess champion who was Ukrainian, became Russian and is sponsored by Vladimir Putin

Sergey Karjakin, the Ukrainian chess player who is a fan of Vladimir Putin

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has a full impact on sport and in the last few hours there has been a continuous rejection of athletes from all over the world at the actions of Vladimir Putin. Also, sponsors fell, there were not a few sporting events that were canceled or are heading for it because they are scheduled in Russian territory or involve the participation of teams from that country. In that context, the name of the world chess champion Sergey Karjakin He returned to the scene, not because he has expressed himself on the matter but because of his particular history that involves both countries.

Karjakin was born on January 12, 1990 in Simferopol, on the Crimean peninsula. At that time the territory belonged to the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). In the midst of the dispute between Russia and Ukraine over the territory, He adopted the Ukrainian nationality.

Sergey Karjakin, with white, and ahead of Magnus Carlsen

His sports life began with his parents and, later, in a school in Kramatorsk where young talents attended, he specified chess24. In an interview he gave to the Russian website crestbook, recalled his beginnings: “I studied a lot with coaches and my parents also helped me. If it wasn’t for your support, I never would have turned professional. I remember that when I was seven years old I studied with my father for six hours a day and after that I went to the chess club. Then I moved to Kramatorsk, which created all the conditions for my growth. You have to appreciate how difficult that step was, since no one knew if i would become a good chess player. However, my parents went for it.”

Sergey Karjakin, multiple world champion in different modalities, He was the youngest player in history to achieve the titles of International Master at 11 years and 11 months and, shortly after, Grandmaster when he was 12 years and seven months. At 14, he defeated in a game blitz to the then world champion Vladimir Kramnikbut had to wait until 2009 to win his first championship.

Sergey Karjakin is 32 years old (Niki Riga/)

That same year, Russian was nationalized in pursuit of sporting growth and coincided with that country’s desire to regain the world throne that the Soviet Union held for many years. Vladimir Putin laid eyes on him and gave him all the financial and sporting support of both the Kremlin and the Russian Chess Federation. Since then, he has the citizenship of Russia and represents it in every international championship he competes.

Sponsored by Putin, the main and only target for the war in Ukraine, the 32-year-old has publicly stated that he supports “everything he does” and that “his attention is invaluable”. Even days ago she shared a post on Twitter in which, through another post by a Telegram user, she gave her opinion on the conflict with Ukraine and He was in favor of the military invasion ordered by the Russian president.

The chess player, who has an Elo rating of 2743 and is among the best on the planetdid not skimp on public appearances with t-shirts with Putin’s face and sometimes greeted him for his birthday through social networks. Also, he represented him in electoral campaigns and the president of Russia assigned him a position in the Civic Chamber that he will have at least until next year.

