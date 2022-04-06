The world condemns the horror in Bucha, but China pushes another narrative

‘Whole families were killed’: Zelensky details atrocities in Ukraine 0:32

(CNN) –– Devastating images showing dead bodies of civilians strewn across the streets of Bucha, a suburb of Ukraine’s capital, have sparked global horror in recent days, as the urgency of investigations into Russia’s alleged war crimes mounts. However, there is a completely different narrative in China’s state media.

In that country, national media reports of the civilians killed in Bucha have been quick to emphasize the Russian position of denying the images. Two high-profile reports, which aired on national broadcaster CCTV this week, underscored Moscow’s unsubstantiated claims that the scene was staged after Russian forces withdrew from the area.

In one of the reports, a caption citing Russia with the words “Ukrainians put on a good show” appears over heavily blurred images of Bucha.

There is no evidence to suggest that this is the case. Satellite images suggest some had been there since at least March 18, while eyewitnesses said the killing began weeks ago.

Separately, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said Tuesday that Bucha’s shocking footage shows “all indications” that civilians were “directly targeted and killed.” On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres joined growing international calls for a war crimes investigation into the killing of civilians in the city.

In Ukraine they fear that the Bucha massacre will be repeated 1:11

Now, the war crimes accusations up the ante on China’s position. Beijing’s apparent push for Russian propaganda coincides with its position since the beginning of the invasion. China has rightly refused to condemn Russia — both at home and in its diplomacy — even as the civilian death toll mounts.

Instead, Beijing has tried to present itself as a neutral actor, calling for peace and blaming the situation on the United States.

This was reflected in an editorial published by the nationalist tabloid Global Times this Wednesday, which seemed to question the veracity of what he called, in quotes, the “Bucha incident”. The publication also absolved Russia of responsibility.

“It is unfortunate that after the exposure of the ‘Bucha incident’, the United States, which started the Ukraine crisis, has not shown any signs of urging peace and promoting talks. But, it is ready to exacerbate tensions between Russia and Ukraine,” the editorial reads.

“No matter how the ‘Bucha incident’ happened, no one can deny at least one thing: the war itself is the main culprit of the humanitarian disaster,” he added.

a common enemy

Rising tensions with the US have brought Moscow and Beijing closer together in recent years. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping declared that their countries’ partnership had “no limits” just weeks before Russia’s invasion.

Since Russia’s war in Ukraine, Beijing has been under considerable pressure to condemn Moscow’s actions and join countries around the world in imposing sanctions. By contrast, Chinese officials have refused to use the term invasion to describe Russian actions. And, in that regard, they have repeatedly said that they will work their way up as far as their response.

At a special session of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun acknowledged that the images of civilian deaths in Bucha were “deeply disturbing.” But in claiming responsibility for the situation, he urged “all parties” to “exercise restraint and avoid baseless accusations.”

“The relevant circumstances and specific causes of the incident must be verified and established. Any accusation must be based on facts,” Zhang added.

China and the dilemma over the war in Ukraine 7:42

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made similar comments at a regular briefing on Wednesday. “Humanitarian issues should not be politicized,” he noted.

“All parties should exercise restraint and avoid baseless accusations” before the investigation of the facts is concluded, Wang said, adding that China “is willing to continue working together with the international community to prevent harm to civilians.”

But at home, China has been sending a more direct message. Which, fittingly, ties into a longer history of Russian and Chinese state media reinforcing each other’s narratives, on topics like the treatment of Russian dissidents, pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, and the origins of covid. -19. While, in turn, they seek to refute the characterizations of Western officials and media.

In an example of such an overlap Tuesday, the state-run China News Service posted on the popular Twitter-like social media platform Weibo with the hashtag: “Russia shows video to prove Bucha incident is staged,” referring to a report by a Russian state news agency.

Although China amplifies the Russian rhetoric in its reports in the country, some public signs of skepticism can be seen. Even on China’s highly moderated social media platforms.

In a recent example, a military blogger with a large following wrote on Sunday that the Ukrainians were responsible for a “massacre” of civilians. But, several users in the comments suggested that the post details were wrong.