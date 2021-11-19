The World Cup is an obligation: A’s calendar must be changed, the clubs are not selfish and blind (as usual). A solution? Cut the Italian Cup | First page

The qualification of Italy for i World Cup it’s a obligation. Staying out for the second consecutive time would be a sports tragedy, both because it would deeply undermine popular passion, and because it would cause further loss appeal international to our entire movement (which in the last 15-20 years has already wasted a lot of it, transforming itself from leader into supporting actor). For this reason it seems quite natural to us that it should be done everything, absolutely everything possible to put the national team in the best conditions to play every chance to win the playoffs at the end of March. But this, obviously, is not a common thought for all components of the world of football.

There are two solutions to help Mancini. Number one: organize one stage in January, an issue on which there seems to be no obstacles. Number two (mostly): to shift the thirtieth day of the championship, that of 19 and 20 March, which falls four days from the semifinal of the world playoffs. It is true that between Tuesday 15 and Thursday 17 there are the cups, but the coach could start working with those who do not participate and – more importantly – would avoid welcoming the Azzurri to Coverciano on the night of the 20 or the morning of 21, exhausted from Serie A races, let’s hope bruised, really injured. In the weekend preceding the playoffs there is, for example, the Rome derby: not exactly the least heavy encounter, on a physical and nervous level, however Property And Unripe, Pilgrims And Zaniolo (and we hope Spinazzola).

The shift of the thirtieth day of the championship found immediately fervent opponentsthe. The immediate question was: and when do we get it back? The answer should be almost rude: when you want, just get it out of there, from 19 and 20 March. Make something up, as long as you do something. A contraindication is immediately opposed to each proposed solution: the end of Serie A cannot be postponed, a round cannot be brought forward to January. In short, it is forbidden to move.

An almost banal idea came to us: cancel the double semifinal of the Italian Cup, turning it into a dry challenge. We would recover a date in the middle of the week to place the A’s turn. Can’t you change the rules of a running competition? And who said it? If there is an absolute emergency, and this is it, emergency decisions are made, even drastic if necessary. We should have learned that, given what we’ve been through over the past twenty months. The truth is that, again, the main problem is money, because Mediaset has spent 48 million for the rights of the Italian Cup. Who compensates TV for the loss of two semi-final matches? Nobody raises their hand, nor does it Federation (yet the national team is his stuff), nor the League (yet he should have an interest in protecting the Italian football heritage).

One thing is certain, in such a story the starting point cannot be: there is no solution. The starting point must be: we will find a solution, because the championship round must not be played in those days. Then we can still be eliminated in the playoffs, of course. But do we really want to wake up at the end of March thinking we haven’t tried them all to go to the World Cup? Can Serie A clubs really be so selfish and blind this time too?

