“The World Cup is for a few. Ciccone and Fortunato? I don’t see them as winners of a great lap ”- OA Sport

Paolo Bettini it certainly needs no introduction. In the world of two wheels, few have been able to win as much as he in online racing. From the Olympics of Athens 2004, at the double World Cup (2006 and 2007) up to the two Liège-Bastongne-Liège and the two Tours of Lombardy, one Milan-Sanremo and other titles. Bettini, a 47-year-old Tuscan from Cecina, also played four world championship races as a blue coach, but without hitting medals.

Paolo, was there a particular moment when you realized you were doing it?

“The turning point was the first Liege won. It was the race that gave me the right awareness to be able to aim for something bigger. ”

When did you realize instead that it was time to hang up the bike?

“In ten minutes, on the eve of the Varese World Cup in 2008. I promised myself to continue training and racing until it would have weighed on me. That day, however, I began to feel the weight of what I was doing, I was tired of the environment. ”

This year your name has entered the Walk of Fame of Italian sport and will remain forever engraved in the walk that surrounds the Stadio dei Marmi at the Foro Italico. What did you feel at that moment?

“Emotion. It was a great day. In addition to my name there was that of Paolo Rossi. It was a very important moment in my life. There you step out of the dimension of the sporting result itself to talk about the essence of sport. ”

Despite your great successes, however, it seems that Italian sport does not involve you so much. How come?

“Most likely because he doesn’t need Bettini. Since I stopped racing I have been lucky enough to experience the world of cycling in different versions: national coach, President of the technical commission, I commented on Rai, I helped RCS for some stages of the Tirreno-Adriatico, in short, I was not bored and I had the opportunity to get to know cycling from different points of view and I realized how complex it is. “

You haven’t collected as much as a coach as a runner: any regrets?

“Absolutely not. I have no regrets other than accepting what the road gave us back at that moment. I am not disappointed with the path I have taken. ”

What did cycling leave you?

“Cycling is undoubtedly my life. It is always the central pivot of my life. I still pedal but for fun. My cycling now looks a lot to cycle tourism, with the possibility of discovering parts of my Tuscany that I had never been able to appreciate before when I was a runner due to lack of time and concentration on the various jobs to do. Today I have time to enjoy beautiful landscapes and find the right serenity on my bike. ”

Can we say that since your retirement Italy had never been as competitive in one-day races as this year?

“There have been some dark years, but I think it’s a normal cycle. In my time, however, it wasn’t just me, but also Petacchi, Rebellin, Di Luca… It was a strong Italy in many respects. I then managed to give more continuity to my victories. This year has been incredible, Sonny’s Roubaix was in my opinion one of the best classics ever. ”

What is Italy missing to win an online World Cup?

“Nothing is missing. All that is missing is the element that he knows how to take home. As Alfredo Martini once told me: ‘I’ve seen many strong riders in my career, but the World Championship is for a few’. ”

Do you think that Ciccone and Fortunato are ranking riders in a grand tour or stage hunters?

“I see them as good riders to make a good ranking, but if I were theirs I would focus on something else. I don’t see winners of a great lap, but I hope I’m wrong. ”

Given your great experience, how do you see young Italians today?

“Less eager, they are less hungry, less determination. They get lost easily, they grew up in a different context but I’m not saying this is wrong. Today’s young people live almost without goals, they live simply. I also see the management of prosecutors with these guys, who behave as ‘caregivers’ rather than as agents. There is always the need to have someone by your side to give certainty to these guys, but I believe that growing up alone, learning from your mistakes and taking some doors in the face is essential for growth. When you are comfortable, it is normal for you to psychologically collapse at the first moment of difficulty. ”

Italian cycling is in economic difficulty. No World Tour training, some Professionals disappear (like Vini Zabù): how to get out?

“We know that to pull up a movement you need a great stimulus from above. Tomba did it in skiing, Pellegrini did it in swimming and Jacobs is doing it in athletics. It is not true that Italy has no potential, there are simply not enough teams to place all the riders. Our Under23 system is completely wrong, excluding some realities, many teams still have a system of work from the 80s-90s. The Professional teams are essential for us, in other countries the Continental is essential. Furthermore, for us, races like the Firenze-Empoli are perceived as a World Championship, while abroad the boys of that age already have experiences with professionals in big races. ”

Was Alaphilippe the Paolo Bettini of the time?

“I really like Julian. I met him, I talked to him on the eve of the Giro di Lombardia and I congratulated him on the class and the charisma he has. It does not have a flat race pattern, it improvises and entertains the audience. Sometimes it is good, other times less but it enters the hearts of the public. ”

Daniele Bennati is the new national team coach. What Italy will be in your opinion?

“Daniele is a very polite and calm boy, he has a beautiful face. We talked to each other, it’s not an easy role especially for the relationships you have to have. When I was the technical commissioner, I happened to have to leave Bennati at home and some misunderstandings arose between us that I understood very well. This is in my opinion one of the most complicated aspects of this job, because you have to think without being influenced by the type of relationship you have with the runner. I believe in Bennati, he is a good diplomat and this can help him. ”