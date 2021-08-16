The video of Rumors, her latest single made in collaboration with Cardi B, has obtained more than 10 million views in less than 48 hours, but the controversy over her physical prowess continues to haunt her without giving her a moment’s respite. That’s why Lizzo, who with fat-shaming has been measured all his life, has chosen to create a direct Instagram to express all his pain for the reactions “Fat-phobic and racist” that some users have chosen to have them delivered once the video is published.

“If you don’t like my music it’s fine, if you don’t like it Rumors it’s great, but a lot of people don’t like me because of my looks, ”Lizzo explains as she wipes her tears.

“I’m trying to convey a lot of positive energy into the world, but sometimes I feel the world doesn’t love me”, explains the artist, already a Grammy winner, regretting the fact that people continue to insult her and intentionally harm her. In most cases, as she points out in the video, Lizzo says she is not scratched by criticism, but in the case of Rumors, a project that has seen her involved in a grueling work of writing, exhibiting and promoting, things are different. “I’m more sensitive and that makes me feel very down. I feel hurt “, resumes the singer who, in the video clip, shows up with clothes borrowed from Ancient Greece together with her colleague Cardi B, found two years after the success of Hustlers.

It was Cardi B who came to her friend’s defense on Twitter, trying to teach the haters a lesson: “When you stand up for yourself, they say you are problematic. When you don’t, they tear you apart until you cry like that. Whether you are thin, fat, plastic, they will always try to put their insecurities on you ». Jameela Jamil also intervened in favor of Lizzo: “It is no fun to damage the mental health of a cheerful and innocent artist”.

