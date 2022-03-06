The world experienced a spike in anxiety and depression in the first year of Covid

Bloomberg — Rates of anxiety and depression rose 25% worldwide in the first year of Covid-19, another sign of the widespread damage the pandemic has done to mental health.

According to a World Health Organization report, young people were most at risk of suicide and self-harm, with women bearing the brunt of the emotional and psychological toll. People with chronic illnesses, such as asthma or cancer, were also more likely to develop symptoms of mental disorders during the outbreak.

Evidence of the consequences of isolation, restrictions and economic concerns continue to mount. The WHO report mirrors a study published in the medical journal The Lancet last year, according to which the pandemic had caused an additional 53.2 million cases of major depressive disorders and an additional 76.2 million cases of anxiety disorders worldwide.

“The information we now have about the impact of Covid-19 on the world’s mental health is just the tip of the iceberg,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He called on countries to pay more attention to mental health and provide support. More and more people are turning to online help, but this is challenging in countries with limited resources.”

The agency’s analysis of 54 international studies has revealed increased rates of suicidal thoughts and attempts and self-harm compared to pre-pandemic prevalence. Younger people, women and residents of certain countries were the most susceptible.

Although people with mental disorders are not more likely to be infected, they are more likely to be hospitalized and die if they contract Covid-19, according to the report.

The report is based on a comprehensive review of the existing evidence on the impact of Covid-19 on mental health and mental health services.and includes estimates from the latest WHO report on the global burden of disease.

This article was translated by Estefanía Salinas Concha.