The world famous pianist Jean Marc Luisada in Viterbo

Viterbo – The flats are blue – The concert on Friday 29 October at the church of San Silvestro, piazza del Gesù

Viterbo – We receive and publish – After the logistical difficulties of 2020 linked to the Covid-19 emergency that forced him to stay in France, the highly anticipated world-renowned pianist Jean Marc Luisada, guest of the fifth Festival “I Bemolli sono blu-Viterbo in Musica ”(29 September-19 November 2021), directed by M. Sandro De Palma. The appointment is for Friday 29 October at 6 pm, at the church of San Silvestro, in Piazza del Gesù.

Jean Marc Luisada

Jean Marc Luisada ambassador of Arts and Letters, in addition to his thirty-year career as a concert artist, is a professor at the Ecole Normale Alfred Cortot in Paris and for the Viterbo festival proposes a program of enjoyable listening and certain success, entitled “The another dream ”with piano sonatas in C major ‘Reliquie’, D. 840 by Franz Schubert (1797-1828) and to follow the famous musical composition by George Gershwin (1898-1937), Rhapsody in blue.

Jean-Marc Luisada has performed in prestigious venues such as the Théâtre des Champs Elysées in Paris, Alice Tully Hall in New York, Wigmore Hall in London, Satory Hall in Tokyo, as well as in renowned festivals such as the Chopin Festival in Paris, the Festival de la Roque d’Anthéron, the Festival de Besançon, La Folle Journée de Nantes, the Berlioz Festival in La Côte Saint André, La Grange aux Pianos in Berry, but also in Europe and the United States. He also participates in some tours in Japan, Europe and Canada. As a chamber musician he has played with Gary Hoffman, Pierre Amoyal, Philippe de Vaucluse, Pierre Amoyal, Philippe Bernold, Yuzuko Horigome, Patrick Messina, Quartetto Talich, Quartetto Modigliani, Quartet of Fine Arts.

He has made numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon and Sony (RCA), in particular the Waltzes and Mazurkas, as well as Chopin’s concerto in E minor in its original version with the Talich Quartet and double bass player Benjamin Berlioz; Goyescas by Enrique Granados. But also L’Histoire de Babar by Francis Poulenc with Jeanne Moreau and Feu Sacré with Macha Méril.

His latest album, released by Sony in autumn 2018, is dedicated to Robert Schumann and includes Davidsbundlertanze and Humoresque. This record received prestigious awards, including the Choc from the Classica magazine, and 5 stars from the Italian magazine Musica.

Today he is considered one of the main interpreters of Fryderyk Chopin’s music on the world scene. Alejandro Amenabar chose his Chopinian interpretations for the soundtrack of his film The Others with Nicole Kidman.

The review “I Bemolli sono blu & Viterbo in Musica 2021” by the Muzio Clementi Music Association and the artistic direction of Maestro Sandro De Palma has the support of the Single Fund for the show of the Ministry for Cultural Activities, the Lazio Region, the Foundation Carivit, and takes place in collaboration with the Touring Club Italia section of Viterbo, the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, Radio Classica and the Music Magazine, enjoys the patronage of the Municipality of Viterbo and the technical support of the Santa Cecilia Conservatory , of Carramusa Group, Alfonsi Pianoforti, Balletti Park Hotel, Friends of Bagnaia Association, Cistercian Abbey of S. Martino al Cimino- Parish of S. Martino Vescovo, Photojournalist Bruno Fini.

#ibemollisonoblu – The program is available on the website www.associazioneclementi.org

The concerts are available on the association’s online channels such as Facebook and Youtube, and take place in compliance with the anti Covid-19 regulatory provisions. Spectators can attend all concerts if they have the green pass or other document that will be checked at the entrance.

Muzio Clementi Music Association – “I Bemolli are blue & Viterbo in Musica 2021”

Artistic direction: master Sandro De Palma

Communication Office – Info 328 7750233

Municipality of Viterbo

October 28, 2021