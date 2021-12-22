The world-famous scientist at the center of a dispute between China and the United States

American chemist Charles Lieber, a world-renowned scientist specializing in nanotechnology, was found guilty by the Boston court of hiding his working ties to the Chinese state on Tuesday. The sentence will be decided in the coming weeks, but Lieber risks ending up in prison for several years. Lieber’s case has been followed for some time by the US scientific community, according to which it could have repercussions on the freedoms traditionally guaranteed to academic research.

Lieber is 62 years old, is on leave from the Department of Chemistry at Harvard University, of which he was the head, and for years he has been considered among the main contenders for the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his research.

His troubles began in 2018, when officials from the Justice Department questioned him about his ties to Wuhan University, China, and his participation in a controversial Chinese government program to fund foreign academics, the Thousand Talents Program (TTP), launched in 2008 and still active.

Maintaining links with a Chinese university and participating in the TPP is not in itself illegal in the United States. In 2018, however, the Donald Trump administration launched an operation, the China Initiative, to control these relations more stringently: in fact, it forced dozens of high-profile scientists to explicitly declare their relations with China. Even today, the US government maintains that the China Initiative is an operation of transparency and national security, which serves to prevent potentially strategic information and expertise from ending up in the hands of China.

In 2018 Lieber was interrogated twice by agents from the Department of Justice, and again in 2020 by the FBI, the United States’ domestic intelligence agency. On all three occasions he tried to belittle his ties to Wuhan University and denied having participated in the TPP program.

However, US authorities found, as shown in the trial, that Lieber had been under contract with Wuhan University for several years. In 2012 he signed a three-year contract that guaranteed him a monthly salary of up to 50 thousand dollars, that is about 44 thousand euros, as well as a bonus of 158 thousand dollars and a loan of 1.5 million dollars to open a laboratory in Wuhan. Prosecutors also noted that Lieber received part of his salary in a briefcase full of cash, and that neither his wages from Wuhan University nor his wages from Wuhan University appear in either 2013 or 2014 in his tax return. indication of an account opened in a Chinese bank.

Upon discovery, Lieber admitted that the evidence against him was rather “overwhelming” and that in 2018 he lied to Department of Justice agents because he feared being arrested, and more generally getting into trouble.

The defense of his lawyers is that, apart from the impromptu tax evasion, Lieber did nothing wrong, and that the state behaved unnecessarily aggressive towards him. “There are no victims, no one lost money, no one got rich, but for a conversation of a few seconds the greatest nanoscientist in the world is accused of various crimes,” said Marc Mukasey, Lieber’s lawyer, in his final speech.

Science points out that Lieber has never been charged with intellectual property theft, which is the type of crime he is facing China Initiative should serve to counter. He was formally indicted for hiding his ties to Wuhan University and for lying to agents investigating him: allegations that in other contexts, according to Lieber’s supporters, would have almost gone unnoticed.

“In the absence of evidence of more serious violations, Lieber became the subject of a misleading government campaign that criminalized his actions,” 40 of his colleagues wrote in March in a letter sent to the Justice Department demanding that the state drop the accusations against him. “Charlie has spent his life trying to help the world, and a group of people who don’t understand how science works have erased everything,” he told the New York Times Brian Timko, a former Lieber student who now works for Tufts University in Boston.

According to several academics, the point is precisely this: the excessively aggressive attitude of the US administration towards scientists collaborating with China risks jeopardizing the exchange of ideas, contacts and stimuli that is at the basis of academic research. The links between the US and Chinese scientific communities, among other things, are very solid: according to a 2018 analysis, in 2019 9 percent of scientific studies produced by Chinese institutes and 9 percent of those in the US had co-authors, respectively, US and Chinese scientists.

In 2020 Kei Koizumi, a former associate of the National Science and Technology Council during Barack Obama’s administration, told Nature that several US scientists today believe that collaborating with Chinese colleagues is not worth the risk of being investigated by US authorities. “Nobody wants such hassle while doing research,” Koizumi explained.

Then there is the fear that the aggressiveness of the US administration has an ethnic component: according to a recent analysis by the MIT Technology Review on the approximately 77 judicial cases arising from China Initiative, nearly 90 percent of the indicted people have Chinese origins (the US government has denied that behind the China Initiative there are reasons of this type).

China is trying to exploit the trial against Lieber to its advantage, arguing that it is purely political. Recently the China Daily, an English-language newspaper controlled by the Chinese state, noted that the scientific community is largely opposed to initiatives such as China Initiative.

For his part, Lieber did not release any statements during the trial. In his 2020 interrogation with the FBI he had tried to motivate his actions by explaining that years ago he was “younger and dumber”, and that he hoped that by increasing his academic collaborations he would have a better chance of winning a Nobel Prize.