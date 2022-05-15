the world festival of cinema and stars

In this edition there will be more than 4,000 accredited journalists from all over the world.

Actors and celebrities such as Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, Forrest Whitaker, Kristen Stewart, Tom Hanks, Viggo Mortensen, Isabelle Huppert, Marion Cotillard, Javier Bardem and John C. Reilly, among many, will take part in the 75th edition of the Festival Cannes Film Festival, which will take place in that town on the French Riviera from May 17 to 28.

The festival resumes its full normality this year after the damage caused by the pandemic, which forced the 2020 edition to be canceled and the date to be changed and the 2021 edition to be reduced.

“Final Cut”, by the Oscar-winning French director for “The Artist”, MIchel Hazanavicius.

There will be 12 days in which the glamor of the red carpets that will succeed one another with striking beauties, haute couture dresses, tuxedos, bows and ties will compete for attention with the best recently produced films on the planet, which will have their exclusive premiere in the most outstanding event of the world film industry.

In addition to the actors with high exposure and little contact who will arrive at Cannes from different parts of the globe, there are directors who come to present their new films, such as Ethan Cohen, who brings his first solo filmaway from the company of his brother Joel, a documentary about Jerry Lee Lewis entitled “Trouble in Mind”.

On Tuesday 17 and at the opening, as soon as the sun sets over the Mediterranean next to the Palais des Festivals et des Congrés, where the meeting takes place, it will be seen “Final Cut”a black comedy about zombies and low-budget movies from the Oscar-winning French director for “The Artist,” MIchel Hazanaviciuswhich will feature in its cast, and on the opening red carpet, the Franco-Argentine actress Berenice Bejo, one of the protagonists of the film.

“Elvis”, biopic of the Australian Baz Luhrmann.

It will also be seen in Cannes, “The Natural History of Destruction”by the master of Ukrainian cinema Sergei Loznitsa; “Elvis”biopic about the singer who started rock and set a global culture in motion, by the Australian Baz Luhrmann (“Mouline Rouge”, “The Great Gatsby”), with performances by Tom Hanks as the controversial “Colonel” Tom Parker, his manager from 1955 until his death and Austin Butler as the Tupelo-born, Memphis-deceased musician.

The Italian Marco Bellocchio, 82, brings his new film “Esterno Notte” to Cannes, five hours long, focused on the kidnapping and murder of Italian Prime Minister Aldo Moro by the Red Brigades in 1978; the australian George Millerinventor of the Mad Max saga, arrives with “Three Thousand Years of Longing” and the French Olivier Assayas will present the first chapters of “Irma Vepe”TV series based on his 1996 film.

“Esterno Notte”, the kidnapping of Aldo Moro in the slow of the legendary Marco Bellocchio.

Tom Cruise will be the attraction on the second day of the festival, when he will present internationally “Top Gun: Maverick”a sequel to the film that propelled him to world fame, made 36 years ago, on a red carpet that will kick off the film’s global launch, with a world premiere a week later.

From Argentina it will only be seen in Cannes the posthumous film by Fernando “Pino” Solanas, “Three in the drift of the creative act”which will take part in the Cannes Classics section, which is part of the festival’s Official Selection.

The film by Pino, who died in November 2020 in Paris, is an encounter between Solanas himself and the actor and playwright Eduardo “Tato” Pavlovsky and the plastic artist Luis Felipe “Yuyo” Noéthree active protagonists of Argentine culture in recent decades and friends since youth, to talk about the multiple triggers of creative work.

In the Competition for the Palme d’Or, creative nucleus and star of the festival, it will be seen “Crimes of the Future”, a new film by Canadian David Cronenbergwho returns to work with Viggo Mortensen, in this case together with Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, to narrate a not so distant future in which humanity undergoes a biological metamorphosis as a result of the synthetic environment in which it lives.

“Top Gun: Maverick”, with Tom Cruise, 36 years after the original.

Also “Broker”, the latest film by the wonderful Japanese director Hirozaku Koreedaauthor of “Like Father, Like Son”, “Nobody

Knows” and the 2018 Palme d’Or winner “Somos una familia”, which in this case tells stories about boxes to anonymously abandon newborns and unwanted babies.

Also “Holy Spider” by Iranian Ali Abbasiwhich shocked Cannes and the world with “Border” in 2018, “Tori and Lokita”, a film by Belgian brothers Jean Pierre and Luc Dardennean expression of European political cinema in recent decades and twice winners of the Palme d’Or (“El Nino” in 2005 and “Rosetta” in 1999).

“Stars at Noon” of the personal French filmmaker Claire Denis; “Close”the second film by Belgian Lukas Dhont who made an impact with “Girl” which won the Golden Camera for the best first film of the entire festival in 2018, and “Armageddon Time”by New Yorker James Gray in a partly biographical coming of age depicting mid-1980s Queens.

“Showing Up”, by Kelly Reichardt, the highest expression of American independent cinema.

“RMK,” by Cristian Mungiu one of the faces that lit up the new Romanian cinema at the beginning of the century and who won the Palme d’Or in 2007 with “4 months, 3 weeks, two days” a brave film about abortion and the ravages of state bureaucracy ; “Triangle of Sadness”by the Swedish Ruben Ostlund, author of two jewels: “Force Majeur” and “The Square” (Palme d’Or in 2017) and “Decision to Leave”by South Korean master of violence Park Chan-Wook, are other films in the festival’s top competition.

There will be two other highly anticipated films in the fight for the Palme d’Or: the arrival at Cannes for the first time of director Kelly Reichardt, the highest expression of American independent cinema, which will be screened in a world premiere “Show Up”, starring his fetish actress Michelle Williams; Y “Bora Bora”the latest recording by the unpredictable and necessary Catalan director Albert Serra, who brings a film shot in French Polynesia.

Other sections of the Festival

Along with the International Competition, films out of competition, Cannes Classics, Cannes Premieres, Special Screenings and Midnight Films, the festival also proposes the section Un Certain Regard), which in many cases illuminates unknown jewels with which some of the directors who will later eclipse the world scene make themselves known with their first films and in others it recognizes already consecrated trajectories.

There will also be two parallel sections, which take place alongside the festival and outside the Palais, bringing, in general, invaluable titles and countless discoveries: Directors’ Fortnight Y Critics’ Week.

Beyond the screenings, the red carpets and the glamour, Cannes is also the epicenter of the business of the world film industry that meets at the Marché du Filmwhich takes place with the festival and where more than 12,000 industry representatives attend to seal deals on a global scale, buy and sell movies for countries, territories and continents.

The functions of the festival can only be accessed by those accredited: more than 4,000 journalists from all over the world and the guests, since the projections are not open to the general public, which can access the functions of the Fortnight and the Week.