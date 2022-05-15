the world festival of the seventh art and the stars – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

Actors, actresses and celebrities such as Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, Forrest Whitaker, Kristen Stewart, Tom Hanks, Viggo Mortensen, Isabelle Huppert, Marion Cotillard, Javier Bardem and John C. Reilly, among many, will take part in the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which will take place in this town on the French Riviera from this Tuesday to Saturday, May 28.

The festival will resume its full normality this year after the ravages caused by the pandemic, which forced the 2020 edition to be canceled and the date to be changed and the 2021 edition to be reduced.

There will be 12 days in which the glamor of the red carpets that will succeed one another with stunning haute couture dresses, tuxedos, bows and ties will compete for attention with the best recently produced films on the planet, which will have their exclusive premiere at the most outstanding event of the world film industry.

In addition to the actors and actresses with high exposure and little contact, who will come to Cannes from different parts of the globe, there are also directors who come to present their new films, such as Ethan Cohen, who is bringing his first solo film, away from his brother Joel’s company, a documentary about Jerry Lee Lewis titled Trouble in Mind.

This Tuesday and at the opening, as soon as the sun sets over the Mediterranean next to the Palais des Festivals et des Congrés, where the meeting takes place, it will be seen final cuta black comedy about zombies and low-budget movies from the Oscar-winning French director for The artistMichel Hazanavicius, who will feature in his cast, and on the opening red carpet, the Franco-Argentine actress Berenice Bejo, one of the protagonists of the film.

It will also be seen in Cannes, The natural history of destructionby the master of Ukrainian cinema Sergei Loznitsa; Elvisbiopic about the singer who started rock and set in motion a global culture, by the Australian Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby), starring Tom Hanks as the controversial “Colonel” Tom Parker, his manager from 1955 until his death, and Austin Butler as the Tupelo-born, Memphis-born musician.

Italian Marco Bellocchio, 82, will bring his new film to Cannes Sternum Notte, five hours long, focused on the kidnapping and assassination of Italian Prime Minister Aldo Moro by the Red Brigades in 1978; Australian George Miller, inventor of the Mad Max saga, arrives with three thousand years of longing and the French Olivier Assayas will present the first chapters of Irma VepTV series based on his 1996 film.

Tom Cruise will be the attraction on the second day of the festival, when he will present internationally Top Gun: Mavericka sequel to the film that propelled him to world fame, made 36 years ago, on a red carpet that will kick off the film’s global launch, with a world premiere a week later.

Only the posthumous film by Fernando “Pino” Solanas will be seen in Cannes from Argentina, Three in the drift of the creative actwhich will take part in the Cannes Classics section, which is part of the festival’s Official Selection.

The film by Pino, who died in November 2020 in Paris, is a meeting between Solanas himself with the actor and playwright Eduardo “Tato” Pavlovsky and the plastic artist Luis Felipe “Yuyo” Noé, three active protagonists of the Argentine culture of the past decades and friends since youth, to talk about the multiple triggers of creative work.

In the Competition for the Palme d’Or, creative nucleus and star of the festival, it will be seen crimes of the futurea new production by Canadian David Cronenberg, who returns to work with Viggo Mortensen, in this case with Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, to narrate a not-so-distant future in which humanity undergoes a biological metamorphosis as a result of the synthetic environment in which it lives .

Also brokerthe latest film by Japanese director Hirozaku Koreeda, author of Like father, like son, Nobody knows and the winner of the Palme d’Or in 2018 We are Familywhich in this case tells stories in relation to the boxes to anonymously abandon newborns and unwanted babies.

Also Holy Spiderby the Iranian Ali Abbasi, who shocked Cannes and the world with Border in 2018, Tori and Lokita film by the Belgian brothers Jean Pierre and Luc Dardenne, an expression of European political cinema in recent decades and twice winners of the Palme d’Or (The child in 2005 and Rosette in 1999).

Stars at Noon French director Claire Denis; Closethe second film by Belgian Lukas Dhont that made an impact with Girl which won the Golden Camera for the best first film of the entire festival in 2018, and Armageddon Timeby New Yorker James Gray in a coming of age biographical part that describes the Queens of the mid-1980s will also be part of the program.

RMK by Cristian Mungiu, one of the faces that lit up the new Romanian cinema at the beginning of the century and who won the Palme d’Or in 2007 with 4 months, 3 weeks, two days a production about abortion and the ravages of the state bureaucracy, Triangle of Sadnessby the Swedish Ruben Ostlund, author of two jewels such as Force Majeur Y The Square (Golden Palm in 2017) and Decision of Leaveby South Korean master of violence Park Chan-Wook, are other films in the festival’s top competition.

There will be two other highly anticipated films in the fight for the Palme d’Or: the arrival at Cannes for the first time of director Kelly Reichardt, the highest expression of American independent cinema, which will be shown in a world premiere Show Up, starring his fetish actress Michelle Williams; Y Bora Borathe latest record by Catalan director Albert Serra, who brings a film shot in French Polynesia.

Along with the International Competition, productions out of competition, Cannes Classics, Cannes Premieres, Special Screenings and Midnight Films, the festival also proposes the Un Certain Regard section (a certain look), which in many cases illuminates unknown jewels with which Some of the directors who will later eclipse the world scene make themselves known with their first films and in others they recognize already established careers.

There will also be two sections that take place in parallel to the festival and outside the Palais that generally bring invaluable titles and innumerable discoveries: The Directors’ Fortnight and The Critics’ Week.

Beyond the screenings, the red carpets and the glamour, Cannes is also the business epicenter of the world film industry that meets at the Marche du Film, which takes place alongside the festival and is attended by more than 12,000 industry representatives to seal deals on a global scale, buy and sell films for countries, territories and continents.

The functions of the festival can only be accessed by those accredited: more than four thousand journalists from all over the world and the guests, since the projections are not open to the general public, which can access the functions of the Fortnight and the Week.

