“The world has collapsed on me. I’d like to call Quagliarella “

Exclusively to the notebooks de The Gazzetta dello Sport, Massimo Ferrero, owner of the Sampdoria, made various statements. From the children to Fabio Quagliarella, there are many topics touched upon. Her words.

WORRY – “I’m writing a book, I have to put my hand to the title and its ending. «I’m worried, because I have six hundred employees under me who now risk not having a job anymore. And then I have another great thought. I would like to hear from my children (the younger ones, aged five and eight, Rocco Contento and Oscar, had by his partner Manuela Ramunni, ed). I haven’t been able to do it yet. When I last called, they weren’t there. I hold this situation only for them. At seventy, being here makes the world collapse on me and I can’t get over it“.

SOLIDARITY – «Many people, even famous ones, that I know, have not shown closeness to my case even with a phone call to my wife“.

QUAGLIARELLA – “I would also like to make a phone call to Quagliarella to get news of Sampdoria“.

PRISON – “I have to congratulate those who manage this structure. They are gentlemen, they treated me well, they do their job well, they are only underpaid“.

PAST – “Years ago they accused me of having took some money, it took six years only to be acquitted. These things go long and then they mark you“.