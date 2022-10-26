The world in shock by the surprising news of Don Omar

Don Omar, one of the greatest references in urban music, is a great fan of the automotive world, although a surprising news from the artist left everyone in shock. We show it to you…

October 25, 2022 4:28 p.m.

Don Omar He is part of the select group that has become a reference in urban music, achieving incomparable successes in his long career, highlighting songs such as “Dance Kuduro”, “The sun came out”, “Poor devil”, “Older than me”, among many other songs that made the public go crazy all over the world.

The famous Puerto Rican star, who has accumulated several awards over the years of his artistic career, is also a businessman, producer and actor in Hollywood movies since the blockbuster production of “Fast and Furious”, where he accompanied famous figures such as Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez and more.

Now, the interpreter of the theme “She and me”is a fan of the automotive world and race track competitions, where we have seen him on several occasions raising the adrenaline of all his fans, just as he collects spectacular models behind the wheel of Toyota, Bentley, Ford and others.

Nevertheless, the star shared a surprising news with his fans that left the world in shock, after suffering the material loss that he parks in his garage valued at 250 thousand dollars, not precisely because of a traffic accident, but because of the bestial attack of his pet “Firulais”, publishing the evidence of the marks on his body unleashing the artist’s discomfort .

The car in question is a Porsche 911 Turbo with maximum speed characteristics of 330km/h, travel from 0 to 100km/h in 2.7 seconds, 3.7 biturbo six-cylinder engine that develops power of 650 CV, a real gem that you can see below…

The Porsche with the damage caused by your pet

Don Omar next to the Porsche 911 Turbo