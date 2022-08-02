News

“The world is one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation,” UN Secretary-General warns

Guterres says that the world has been “lucky” not to have suffered a nuclear war.

The world is one miscalculation away from a devastating nuclear war, a risk not seen since the Cold War, the UN secretary-general has warned.

“Until now we have had extraordinary luck,” Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

At a time of rising global tensions “humanity is only a misunderstanding, a miscalculationof nuclear annihilation,” he said.

Guterres offered this reflection at the beginning of a conference of the signatory countries of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

