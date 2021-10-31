The World Meteorological Organization: “More and more record waves of heat, oceans rise fast and seas never been so acidic”

The climate situation is deteriorating fast in the last few years hot records, rapidly rising oceans e acidity rate of the seas ever so high. With increasingly frequent extreme events and phenomena so far never recorded, such as the rain at the highest point of the ice cap Greenlandic. The report of theWorld Meteorological Organization (Wmo) disseminated to the Cop26 of Glasgow. The last seven years, explains the dossier, have been the hottest since there are scientific temperature measurements, and 2021 will also be placed between fifth and seventh place in the ranking. Furthermore, ocean levels began to rise faster starting in 2013: from 2.1 millimeters per year between 1993 and 2002, to 4.4mm a year between 2013 and 2021. And the acidity of the seas, due to the strong presence of CO2, is the highest since today 26 thousand years.

In 2020, the concentrations of greenhouse gases have reached new records, the report reads again: CO2 has reached 413.2 parts per million (ppm), the methane to 1889 parts per billion (ppb) and the nitrous oxide to 333.3 parts per billion. They are, respectively, 149%, 262% and 123% of the pre-industrial levels, set at 1750. And the increase will continue in 2021 as well. It is no better with the extension of arctic ice, which in March of this year was below the 1981-2010 average: the reduction of glaciers by North America it almost doubled in the 2015-2019 period compared to the 2000-2004 period.

Furthermore, the August 14 last was detected for many hours at the Summit Station, the highest point of the Greenlandic ice sheet, a 3,216 meters high, where the air temperature remained above zero for 9 hours: never before had rain been detected in that point of the earth. Contextually, notes the Wmo, there were exceptional heat waves in western North America in June and July, with temperatures from 4 to 6 degrees above average and hundreds of deaths from the heat. There Death Valley in California she came to 54.4 degrees on 9 July, the same value as in 2020, the highest since the 1930s.

Loading... Advertisements

Extreme temperatures have also affected the region of Mediterranean: on 11 August in Sicily they touched i 48.8 degrees, European record. Kairouan in Tunisia it reached 50.3. Montoro with 47.4 recorded the record of Spain, Cizre with 49.1 that of Turkey. Heat peaks are offset by extreme opposite events with record rain: July 20 in the Chinese city of Zhenzgou in 1 hour 201.9 millimeters fell. In the Asian country the floods have caused 302 dead and $ 17.7 billion in damages. There West Germany and the Belgium they received 100 to 150 millimeters of rain on July 14 and 15, with more than 200 deaths. L’Latin Americafinally, it was plagued in the north by floods, in the south by drought, with serious damage to crops.