The World Needs Heroes is the teaser (with unreleased images) of the DC films of 2022

DC and Warner Bros. released an emphatically titled teaser a few minutes ago The World Needs Heroes which anticipates, with many unpublished scenes including an absolute first look at some characters, what will be the films of 2022 or The Batman (now close to being released in theaters), Black Adam, The Flash And Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.

The teaser obviously opens with the upcoming The Batman and then continues with The Flash, of which we see a not indifferent detail of the costume, and with Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom which offers us a Jason Momoa showing off the classic costume and the blue one of which we had already spoken a few months ago.

Ample space for Black Adam whose protagonists are shown for the first time in action: Doctor Fate (played by Pierce Brosnam), Cyclone, Atom Smasher and Hawkman.

The Batman, the new film dedicated to the Dark Knight

The Batman the next one will arrive in Italian cinemas March 3, 2022, the official synopsis offers us some important details, such as that Batman has been in business for 2 years, and the role of the Riddler but not his alleged connection with Bruce Wayne as some fan theories claim:

Two years of patrolling the streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear in the hearts of criminals, dragged Bruce Wayne into the depths of Gotham City’s darkness. With few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) – amid the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the only incarnation of revenge among the his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of evil tricks, a trail of cryptic clues pushes the world’s greatest detective to investigate the slums, meeting characters like Selina Kyle aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot aka. the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton alias the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to bring him closer to resolution and the scope of the evildoer’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new alliances, expose the culprit and do justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Here is the new Italian trailer:

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves (the “Planet of the Apes” movies) with Robert Pattinson (the upcoming “Tenet,” The Lighthouse, “” Good Time “) who plays Gotham City vigilante and detective Batman and the billionaire Bruce Wayne. Alongside Robert Pattinson, they star as Gotham’s famous and infamous characters, Zoë Kravitz (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”, “Mad Max: Fury Road”) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (“Love & Mercy,” “12 Years a Slave”) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (the “Hunger Games” films) as James Gordon of the GCPD; John Turturro (the “Transformers” films) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (“The Magnificent 7,” “Black Mass – The Last Gangster”) as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson; Barry Keoghan (“Dunkirk”) as Officer Stanley Merkel; Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Amor”) is mayoral candidate Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis (the films “Planet of the Apes,” “Black Panther”) in the role of Alfred; and Colin Farrell (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Dumbo”) in Oswald Cobblepot’s.

The film is produced by Reeves and Dylan Clark (the “Planet of the Apes” films), with Simon Emanuel, Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada and Chantal Nong Vo serving as executive producers. Reeves’ behind-the-scenes creative team includes Oscar-nominated cinematographer Greig Fraser (“Lion – the way home,” the upcoming “Dune”); his Planet of the Apes production designer James Chinlund; editors William Hoy (the films “Planet of the Apes”) and Tyler Nelson (“Rememory”); Academy Award-winning VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon (“The Jungle Book”); Oscar-nominated SFX supervisor Dominic Tuohy (“1917,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”); Oscar-nominated sound mixer Stuart Wilson (“1917,” the “Star Wars” franchise); Oscar-winning costume designer, Jacqueline Durran (“1917”, “Little Women”, “Anna Karenina”) and costume designers Glyn Dillon (the “Star Wars” saga) and David Crossman (“1917”, the “Star Wars” series ); hair designer Zoe Tahir (the upcoming “No Time to Die”, “Specter”); and Oscar-nominated makeup artist Naomi Donne (“1917”). Batman is a creation of Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

About Black Adam

Black Adam will be tied double strand with Shazam! and will narrate the origins of Black Adam, remained a prisoner for over 5,000 years in the very ancient (fictional) Middle Eastern nation of Kahndaq. Black Adam will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, The Commuter) while the screenplay is written by Adam Sztykiel (Rampage, Scoob). Producers are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn. The film is expected in theaters on July 29, 2022.

Black Adam will see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson take on the role of the anti-hero par excellence of the DC universe.

Here is the teaser trailer of Black Adam from the DC FanDome 2022:

The cast also includes: Quintess Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria, Voyagers), non-binary and non-Caucasian actress, who was chosen to play Maxine Hunkel or the young heroine Cyclone. Sarah Shahi in the role of an unspecified “university professor who leads the revolutionary forces of the Kahndaq” who actually hides the casting of Isis, partner of Black Adam and introduced for the first time in the television series The Secrets of Isis played by Joanna Cameron and aired between 1975 and 1977 during the Saturday morning block entitled The Shazam! / Isis Hour.

In fact, already confirmed Noah Centineo in the role of Atom Smasher, hero able to control its molecular structure by increasing size, strength and endurance. This version of the character should be based on the one created by David S. Goyer and James Dale Robinson who first appeared in JSA Secret Files # 1 of 1999. Aldis Hodge (Leverage, Hidden Figures, Straight Outta Compton, Underground) who will play Hawkman in the film. One of the most colorful, and complicated, characters in DC mythology was created by Gardner Fox and Dennis Neville debuting in 1941 on Flash Comics # 1.

While Pierce Brosnan was the last in the timeline to join the cast of the film in the role of Kent Nelson or the mystic Doctor Fate.

Recall that Dwayne “The Rock Johnson” was chosen to play the character even in 2014 but the film has undergone several changes and delays in processing.

About The Flash

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti (IT) on a script written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey, Bumblebee) and will be produced by Geoff Johns, Barbara Muschietti, Zack and Deborah Snyder. The film should adapt Flashpoint, a comic event of 2011, and is highly anticipated by fans not only for the presence of a new Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle, but also for the presence of two Batman or Ben Affleck and above all Michael Keaton who will return to play the role of the Dark Knight after the 1992 cult Batman Returns.

Here is the teaser trailer of The Flash:

Andy Muschietti confirmed that both Batmans will have substantial parts in the film so these aren’t just cameos. These revelations are matched by those made regarding the tone of the film: the director of IT has confirmed that at the center of the plot of the film there will be time travel. Barry Allen will go back in time to try to save his mother, the director said, but we would like to underline how it will be a film with so much action and very spectacular but also a part linked to feelings. The director also made it clear that The Flash it is a film where there is only one universe or rather all cinematic universes are valid. An inclusive choice in which everything we have seen exists. The choice of wanting to push on the idea of ​​a multimedia Multiverse where the test made last year with the television crossover was discreet. Crisis on Infinite Earths where the Flashes had come face to face.

Expected in theaters starting from the next one November 4th 2022, in the cast of The Flash also features Kiersey Clemons as Iris West (who also appeared in Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Maribel Verdú (Nora Allen), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Ian Loh (Barry as a young man), Saroise-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso .

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: what we know about the DC movie

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sees the return of the old characters from the first film Aquaman. Besides Jason Momoa reprising his role as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, return Dolph Lundgren who takes up the role of King Nereus, Amber Heard as Princess Mera, Patrick Wilson in the role of Ocean Master e Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who will return in the Black Manta costume. James Wan is producing the sequel alongside Peter Safranwith David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick who returns to write the script.

As for what we should expect from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are more horror elements and new unexplored worlds, as confirmed some time ago by director James Wan, known for horror masterpieces Saw, Insidious And The Conjuring. Not only. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is strongly inspired by Terror in space 8 (“Planet of the Vampires”) a 1965 space horror adventure that tells the story of two ships landing on a mysterious planet, but the two crews are possessed by an unknown evil.

The first Aquamanreleased in December 2018, grossed more than $ 1 billion, a record that made it the only DC film to reach this milestone beyond the dark Knight by Christopher Nolan. Taking into account the premises, it cannot be ruled out that its sequel could break a new record. Waiting for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom recovered Aquaman in 4K + Blu-ray on Amazon.