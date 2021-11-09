The world of basketball in apprehension for Sebastiano Bianchi





The search for a 29-year-old who disappeared in the area of ​​Villa Taranto, in Verbania, continued unsuccessfully throughout the day. A very well-known young man in the world of sports and basketball: he is in fact Sebastiano Bianchi, currently under ai Legnano Basket Knights with whom he is playing the Serie B championship. (archive photo)

The car di Bianchi was found parked in the area under investigation: the divers sent from Turin who, however, a mid-afternoon they stopped deep searches. On the other hand, those on the surface on the shore of the lake continued until dusk: on site the Fire Brigade and the Carabinieri.

Born in 1992, originally from Omegna, Bianchi was a prospect from a very young age very interesting under the basket, so much so that he played a part of the youth teams in Varese in the Championships of Excellence. At the senior level “Seba” – a wing of 1.97 – had the opportunity to also play Serie A2 with Derthona and with Legnano in his first experience in the red and white club. Those Knights who had embraced him again last summer and with whom he had been author of an excellent start in the current Serie B: just last Sunday the team of coach Eliantonio lost their first game of the season, in the derby with Sangiorgese, however Bianchi (in the ex-round occasion) had been the top scorer of his team with 14 points and with the triple that had kept the result alive until the siren.

Now everyone’s thoughts, comrades and opponents, are turned to the lakeside of Verbania and to the fate of the boy considered missing, even if there is a strong fear that the irreparable has happened.