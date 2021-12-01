The world of tomorrow / Streaming of the dystopian film on Italy 1

Tomorrowland The world of tomorrow it is “the perfect antidote to the prevalence of science fiction from a dystopian future”. Emanuele Sacchi awards the film with three stars out of the five made available to it by MyMovies and specifies: “Once again it is the realm of the retronuevo, of the remote future imagined by a near past, which thinks of the film as the city of the Wizard of Oz, full of things that fly. Or the Eiffel Tower which opens to make way for a steampunk rocket in one of the best sequences of the film. […] In the neo-positivism of Bird’s film or Nolan’s Interstellar it is possible to find the first form of response to the prevailing resignation of the ten years. The future is still long and all to be built for a humanity that knows how to remain the arbiter of its own destiny ”. There are two and a half stars of ilMorandini, where we read: “A typical product of Walt Disney with great scenic ideas and effects at the height of a budget of 200 million dollars with a charming and likeable George Clooney. Robertson also works and then who wouldn’t want to have the pin to be part of a world where nothing is impossible? ”. Tomorrowland The world of tomorrow is the film that fills today’s prime time on Italia 1, click here for live streaming.

Tomorrowland the world of tomorrow, curiosity

“Tomorrowland – the world of tomorrow” has a truly exceptional cast, thanks in particular to the participation of George Clooney and Hugh Laurie. Initially the film was to be released under the title 1952, but the idea was later abandoned for the definitive title, taking its cue from an area that actually exists within the Disney parks. The film was born from a particularly elaborate and expensive project from an economic point of view; the go-ahead for filming was given in 2011, and then ended towards the end of 2014. The budget used for the realization, on the other hand, was as much as 190 million dollars. To date, the film has managed to gross over $ 200 million. As for the accolades, the film earned a Best Young nomination for Raffey Cassidy, as well as 2015 Teen Choice Awards nominations for Best Actor in a Fantasy Movie for George Clooney, Best Actress for Britt Robertson and Best Picture.

Tomorrowland the world of tomorrow on Italia 1

The film Tomorrowland – The world of tomorrow it goes broadcast today, Wednesday 1 December, starting at 9.30 pm on Italia 1. We are faced with an American film that cleverly combines a taste for adventure and science fiction. Produced and directed in 2015 by Brad Bird and distributed by Walt Disney Pictures, in the cast of the film we find George Clooney, Britt Robertson, Hugh Laurie, Raffey Cassidy, Tim McGraw and Chris Bauer among others. It was the first film released to theaters in Dolby Vision, and the IMAX format also enjoyed great success with the public due to the large number of special effects present. The protagonist Frank Walker is played by George Clooney, while the antagonist is Hugh Laurie, the famous Doctor House.

Tomorrowland the world of tomorrow, the plot of the film

Tomorrowland – The world of tomorrow part with what happens in 1964 at the New York World Exposition where a child with brilliant intuitions, Frank Walker, is rejected for his proposal, that is a prototype of Jet-Pack. On that occasion, however, he has the opportunity to console himself thanks to the knowledge of Athena, a girl who gives him a pin that actually serves to access a secret passage inside the amusement park. Through this unknown path they directly access Tomorrowland, which is an unknown and mysterious world. The film at this point has a time jump to several years later, where a young woman named Casey is struggling with a society now worn out by monotony and resignation for a sad future. Every night he goes to his father’s workplace, which is the ramp for the space shuttles, with the intention of slowly dismantling it to sabotage it. After being arrested immediately following yet another sabotage attempt, he finds the pin that years earlier had allowed Athena to access Tomorrowland. It also turns out that Frank’s girl friend was actually a robot with human features. The latter chooses Casey to know the fate of the world in its future because in her he sees a fighting spirit in a positive sense to try to improve the future of the world.

Unfortunately, however, after two consecutive minutes of use, the brooch stops working, so the young woman is forced to go in search of the now aged Frank Walker to seek help. The man lives in solitude in a country location, in a house full of electronic and digital devices. After an initial resistance Frank decides to get involved by helping the girl but soon they will be targeted by androids who will try to prevent their plans from realizing. Fortunately, thanks also to Athena’s help they manage to evade the ambush of the adverse robots, immediately setting to work to reach Tomorrowland. The prophecy of self-destruction for the earth is near and the boys want to fight for a better future at all costs, but the teleportation necessary to go to the world of the future requires a huge charge of energy. Thus they teleport from New York to Paris, exactly inside the Eiffel Tower which turns out to be a great source of energy as well as a place for launching towards Tomorrowland. Upon arrival in the city of the future, they discover that nothing is the same as before; under the leadership of governor Nix the world is in ruins and they discover that the prophecy is dictated by a repeater that must be destroyed at all costs. They are captured by the governor, who tries in every way to convince them of how useless it is to fight for humanity since everyone is now doomed. Eventually, thanks to the sacrifice of their robot friend, Frank and Casey manage to escape and destroy the repeater.

Video, the movie trailer

