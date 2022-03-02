The world punishes Putin for the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The F IFA and UEFA they suspended all the Russian elections and clubs of international competitions, which means that Russia was left out of the Qatar World Cup 2022, and the women’s team will not play the European Championship.

From culture to trade, from sports to travels, the world searches isolate russia in countless ways in rejection to invasion of Ukraine ordered by the president Vladimir Putin.

The international community launched a bombing of locks, sanctions and boycotts against Russia.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) asked not to invite the Russian athletes and teams.

In the cultural area, Valery Gergiev, conductor and supporter of Putin, has been pulled from several concerts, and faces imminent dismissal from the FMunich ilharmonic –where he is a regular director – unless he repudiates the invasion of Ukraine.

The movies of Disney will no longer be released in the Russian cinemasand Warner Bros. suspended the release of the tape of “Batman” in that country.

Boycotts and cancellations accumulate in parallel with the sanctions imposed by United States, Europe and other powers.

Washington banned all transactions with the Russian Central Bank with immediate effect, and the European bloc extended sanctions on 26 Russian leadersincluding oligarchs and high-ranking officials.

Canada announced a ban on Russian oil imports, and Japan said it will impose sanctions against Putin and their Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs.

Yesterday the oil and gas company shell announced that it will go from Russia.