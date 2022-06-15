The world says goodbye to Kurt Marcus, the unique vision of the West and fashion through a camera

The photographer dies at the age of 75 Kurt Markus, leaving a great artistic legacy that the world will remember for his portraits of cowboys and life in the Wild West, and for the images of recognized faces in the modeling and acting industry.

A lens that saved the best of cinema

Kurt Markus’s photographs showed an extraordinary vision and approach that earned him several international awards. The black and white images of him starring cowboys began to make him world famous and opened the doors for him to also photograph the faces of well-known figures such as Meryl Streep, Christy Turlington, Zoe Saldana, Laura Dern and Cindy Crawford, among many others. .

The story of the life of the West and the American West Cowboy was recorded in hundreds of black and white photographs, which convey the harsh and romantic spirit of the cowboy, that iconic character of American culture that marked one of its most significant times.

Directors Ian Markus and Kurt Markus attend the 2011 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival

Brave, respectful, and somehow timeless, his cowboy images document a world of hard work and rugged competition that is slowly disappearing from the American landscape.

Markus published three cowboy photography books: After Barbed Wire, Buckaroo and Cowpuncher, the latter in 2002, was named the most outstanding art book of the year by the Cowboy Hall of Fame.

A leap into the fashion industry

Tale of Western life

As a fashion photographer, Kurt Markus developed a career just as successful as his graphic tales of the West. He signed covers and pages for magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Esquire, Vogue or Vanity Fair and iconic fashion campaigns for brands such as Armani, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein or Nike.

His particular style characterized by a raw authenticity with a tug of war between what is revealed and what is hidden, were always his signatures in his photographs. Her work has always received the best reviews in the fields of fashion and travel, leaving her particular mark. Whatever subject matter registered through his lens, he was always known for his sense of realism and his resolutely direct approach.

Among the most recognized works of this artist and photographer, the following can be listed:

In 1994, Kurt Markus was one of five photographers who participated in a special 25th anniversary edition of Rolling Stone featuring the living legends of rock-n-roll.

In 1999, Markus won a Life magazine Alfred Eisenstaedt Photography Award for his photos of Rolling Stone Sports Hall of Fame triathlete Kutland.

In 2003, he filmed a music video and photographed the album cover. scarlet’s walk by Tori Amos.

In 2006, Markus filmed the music video for “Jewel Goodbye Alice in Wonderland”.