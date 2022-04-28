The world surprised by the goodbye of Nathanael Cano

After breaking it in the Coachella Valley, Natanael Cano raised a fortune. Therefore, he will say goodbye to one of his most beloved cars and will lean towards a new beast on the market.

Coachella finished exploiting its success. The most outstanding Festival in the United States changed the life of Nathanael Cano. His economic level led the rapper to a reality that perhaps he did not even dream of in his greatest dreams. Every day that he leaves behind in the calendar the Mexican becomes more and more famous, His songs resonate throughout Europe and his garage sees luxury cars pass by every day. Here we tell you the car to which he will say goodbye. The whole world was shocked!

The resounding success of “Corridos Tumbados” was the boom that Cano was waiting for. With only 21 years and 11 published albums, the singer leaves the geniuses of the Mexican music industry speechless. Thus, he continues to dazzle on and off stage thanks to his music and his luxury cars. His numbers are scary: three publications per year and second among the most listened to artists in Mexico (only behind Bad Bunny, a benchmark). Besides, he has several cool cars, but he dreams of buying a Ferrari. Therefore, he will soon say goodbye to his great treasure…

As Tork found out, the Mexican rapper who was born in Hermosillo and started playing the guitar when he was only 9 years old, today he is a millionaire thanks to his rap. His followers do not stop persecuting him and everyone already knows his songs, which is why his presentation at the Coachella Valley was a real party. In the run-up to the great Festival and knowing that the publication of his latest album would soon come, Cano was on everyone’s lips for his impressive Ford Mustang. Although of course, it will seem like one more car next to the Ferrari that he plans for 2022.

Although Nathanael Cano is more than proud of his Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that costs more than 2 and a half million Mexican pesos, the possibility of buying a Ferrari drove him crazy. Fan of luxury cars and with the money from the recital in the United States in your pocket, why not treat yourself to the life of it…

As Tork found out, the great artists of Coachella 2019 (the last one held before the pandemic) collected close to 8 million euros. Therefore, although he is not considered one of the main ones, Natanael Cano should have no problem buying a Ferrari GTC4 Lusso, which costs 310 thousand dollars (more than 6 million Mexican pesos). Thus, he will say goodbye to his incredible Mustang Shelby GT500.

Nathanael Cano and his beautiful Mustang Shelby GT500.