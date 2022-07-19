The World’s 50 Best: Peruvian Central Restaurant Chosen Second Best in the World | maiden | Maita | Peruvian food | ADVANTAGE

The World’s 50 Best, the gala that brings together the best chefs in the world, was held this Monday at Old Billingsgate, London, and culminated with the announcement of the Danish restaurant Geranium as the best in the world. In the same ceremony, the Peruvian restaurant Central was chosen as the second best in the world and the best in Latin America.

With an important Peruvian presence in the Top 50 of 2021, this year Peru was called among the favorites to become the best in the world thanks to the work of its chefs Virgilio Martínez and Pía León. Although he did not achieve the main position, he improved 2 positions compared to the 2021 ranking.

Other Peruvian restaurants chosen among the 50 best in the world were Mayta, by Jaime Pesaque, one of the newcomers to this year’s list. The establishment located in Miraflores was in 32nd place. For his marte, Maido, by Mitsuharu Tsumura, which in 2021 achieved 7th place, this time left the Top 10 and was positioned in 11th place.

Weeks ago, the restaurants that were between positions 100 and 51 had been revealed. Here the Peruvian restaurant Kjolle, by Pía León, located in the same space as Central, achieved position 68, improving 27 positions in relation to the previous year.

In 2021, in addition to Kjolle, other Peruvian restaurants were in the ranking of the 100 best in the world: Mil (Position 90 in 2021), which this year was closed during the voting time for the 50 Best, and Astrid & Gastón (Rank 96 in 2021).

After knowing the chosen ones of the 2022 list of the 50 Best, these were the impressions of the Peruvian chefs in statements provided exclusively to El Comercio:

“Advancing to a second place after being in the 50th place, imagine! This for us is the merit of the work. We have been quite disciplined, from all the negative we have tried to see the positive and we feel that this is also a example that we Peruvians can do very important things for our country”. Virgil Martinez head chef

“I’m super happy, excited. I didn’t expect it [ubicar el puesto 32]. It’s 15 years of hard work. Proud to be able to represent the country and the culture through our gastronomy. Now to continue working with great humility and always with the motivation of being able to represent Peru, which is the most beautiful thing”. Jaime Pesaque Chef of Mayta

“I am very satisfied, and let everyone know that we are going to do our best to continue leaving the name of Peru high, because this is what we work for, to cook and show our culture and gastronomy, but also so that Peru sounds louder. in the world, and Latin America too, because there are a lot of Latin Americans on the list, and that’s positive”. Mitsuharu Tsumura Maid’s Chef

This was the performance of Peruvian restaurants compared to other restaurants in Latin America:

COUNTRY NUMBER OF RESTAURANTS IN THE TOP 50 RESTAURANTS AND STAND Colombia 1 Leo (48) Brazil two Oteque (47), A pork house (8) Chili 1 Borago (43) Argentina 1 Don Julio (14) Mexico two Quintonil (9), Pujol (5) Peru 3 Mayta (32), Maido (11), Central (2)

Pía León announced the Best Chef of 2022.

These are the best restaurants in the world in 2022

Rank 50: Singlethread (USA).

Rank 49: Ikoyi (England)- NEW INCOME.

Place 48: Leo (Colombia).

Rank 47: Oteque (Brazil)- NEW INCOME.

Place 46: Belcanto (Portugal).

Rank 45: Narisawa (Japan).

Place 44: Le Bernardin (USA).

Place 43: Borago (Chile).

Rank 42: Quique da Costa (Spain).

Rank 41: LaCime (Japan).

Rank 40: Schloss Schauenstein (Switzerland).

Position 39: Sorn (Thailand).

Position 38: Jordnær (Denmark).

Position 37: FYN (South Africa) – Best restaurant in Africa.

Position 36: Odette (Singapore).

Position 35: The Cove Club (England).

Position 34: Hisa Franko (Slovenia).

Position 33: Atomix (USA).

Position 32: Maya (Peru).

Rank 31: Arpege (Paris).

Rank 30: Florilege (Tokyo).

Place 29: St Hubertus (Italy).

Place 28: Le Clarance (France).

Place 27: Hof Van Cleve (Belgium).

Place 26: Tim Raue (Germany).

Place 25: Franzen (Sweden)

Place 24: The Chairman (Hong Kong, China)

Place 23: The Jane (Belgium)

Rank 22: September (France)

Place 21: Mugaritz (Spain)

Rank 20: Den (Japan)- Best restaurant in Asia.

Rank 19: Piazza Duomo (Italy).

Place 18: Alchemist (Denmark).

Rank 17: Novelhart Shmutzig (Germany).

Rank 16: Elkano (Spain).

Rank 15: Royal (Italy).

Rank 14: Don Julio (Argentina).

Rank 13: Steireck (Austria).

Rank 12: Uliassi (Italy)- Best New Entry

Rank 11: Maido (Peru) .

TOP 10:

Rank 10: Le Calandre (Italy).

Position 9: Quintonil (Mexico).

Rank 8: Gardon Riviera (Italy).

Position 7: A casa do porco (Brazil).

Position 6: Etxebarri Grill (Spain).

Position 5: Pujol (Mexico)- Best of North America.

Position 4: Diverxo (Spain).

Position 3: Enjoy (Spain).

Position 2: Central (Peru) .

Position 1: Geranium (Denmark).

In 2021, these were the Peruvian restaurants on the list of the 100 best in the world:

Position 4: Central, by Pía León and Virgilio Martínez

Place 7: Maido, by Mitsuharu “Micha” Tsumura

Position 90: Mil, by Virgilio Martínez and Pía León

Position 95: Kjolle, by Pía León

Position 96: Astrid and Gastón, by Gastón Acurio and Astrid Gutsche