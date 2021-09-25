The World’s 50 Best Restaurants: positions 51 to 100

While waiting for the awarding of the 50 best restaurants in the world (the ceremony will be held on Tuesday 5 October 2021 in Antwerp, Flanders), The 50 World’s Best Restaurant releases the names of the restaurants that occupy the ranking from position 51 to 100.

A small advance of what will be the best restaurants in the world, at least by exclusion. A ranking that in recent years has revolutionized the way of seeing international gastronomy, becoming a highly coveted recognition and constituting the only real alternative reference point to the Michelin Guide, in terms of awards.

In the 51-100 list of 2021, which arrives after a year of forced stop to ceremonies and sequins, we also find two Italian names: Mauro Uliassi, three Michelin stars at his Uliassi Restaurant in Senigallia occupies position 52, gaining nine positions in the ranking 2019; and Norbert Niederkoflerr, three stars at St. Hubertus in San Cassiano in Alta Badia occupies 54, with a decidedly more glorious positioning than the 116th of 2019, which had caused so much discussion.

No trace, from the 51st to the 10th, of Niko Romito, who in 2019 had touched the ranking of the top 50 by a single point. In the ranking, in this first portion of the 100 Best, there are restaurants from 22 different countries, from Australia to Colombia passing through South Africa, in a truly interesting overview of world haute cuisine. Now all that remains is to see who will be number 1 this year, because in the end that’s where it really makes the difference.