the world’s easiest quiz about Harry, Ron and Hermione
Published on
By Romain Cheyron
Whether you know Harry, Ron and Hermione perfectly or not, it doesn’t matter: we dare you to be wrong in this world’s easiest quiz on the heroes ofHarry Potter. It’s impossible ! The 10/10 is waiting for you.
IF THE QUIZ IS NOT DISPLAYING CORRECTLY FOR YOU, CLICK HERE.
Where do Harry, Ron and Hermione first meet?
Warner Bros.
The three meet for the first time on the Hogwarts Express!
Of the three, who is Harry Potter?
It’s obviously Harry, as his first name suggests.
Harry, Ron and Hermione are siblings. It’s certain. We all know it.
Warner Bros.
This is obviously false. Otherwise the kiss between Hermione and Ron is more than weird. Not to mention the fact that they have children at the end….
Which Hogwarts house do they belong to?
Gryffindor
Slytherin
Ravenclaw
Hufflepuff
If we mix up all the letters from Ron, Harry and Hermione it gives: “Voldemort has no nose, shame”
Warner Bros.
It’s wrong. Obviously completely wrong.
Who are Harry, Ron and Hermione fighting against?
Warner Bros.
Voldermort! The evil wizard.
What object do they use to cast spells?
A (magic) wand of course.
Who are the three stars who play Ron, Harry and Hermione?
Warner Bros.
It’s Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. Duh.
What are the Patronuses of Harry, Ron and Hermione?
Warner Bros.
The Patronuses are: a Deer for Harry, an Otter for Hermione and a dog (Jack Russell Terrier) for Ron.
Click on the wrong answer
Warner Bros.
The wrong answer is of course: “Harry, Ron and Hermione like chitterlings”. And again, we might be surprised…
Perfect !
You got a score of [[ score ]]/[[ questions ]]
You obviously have 10/10, we expected no less of you! And we would have been disappointed to see another result…
NO
You got a score of [[ score ]]/[[ questions ]]
But… How could you have had one or more errors? The answers were given! It may be high time to rewatch all the movies and reread the books…
Romain Cheyron
Journalist – Head of News