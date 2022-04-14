Entertainment

the world’s easiest quiz about Harry, Ron and Hermione

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

Published on

By Romain Cheyron

Whether you know Harry, Ron and Hermione perfectly or not, it doesn’t matter: we dare you to be wrong in this world’s easiest quiz on the heroes ofHarry Potter. It’s impossible ! The 10/10 is waiting for you.

IF THE QUIZ IS NOT DISPLAYING CORRECTLY FOR YOU, CLICK HERE.

Where do Harry, Ron and Hermione first meet?

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.

The three meet for the first time on the Hogwarts Express!

Of the three, who is Harry Potter?

It’s obviously Harry, as his first name suggests.

Harry, Ron and Hermione are siblings. It’s certain. We all know it.

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.

This is obviously false. Otherwise the kiss between Hermione and Ron is more than weird. Not to mention the fact that they have children at the end….

Which Hogwarts house do they belong to?

Gryffindor

Gryffindor

Slytherin

Slytherin

Ravenclaw

Ravenclaw

Hufflepuff

Hufflepuff

If we mix up all the letters from Ron, Harry and Hermione it gives: “Voldemort has no nose, shame”

Warner Bros.

It’s wrong. Obviously completely wrong.

Who are Harry, Ron and Hermione fighting against?

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.

Voldermort! The evil wizard.

What object do they use to cast spells?

A (magic) wand of course.

Who are the three stars who play Ron, Harry and Hermione?

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.

It’s Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. Duh.

What are the Patronuses of Harry, Ron and Hermione?

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.

The Patronuses are: a Deer for Harry, an Otter for Hermione and a dog (Jack Russell Terrier) for Ron.

Click on the wrong answer

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.

The wrong answer is of course: “Harry, Ron and Hermione like chitterlings”. And again, we might be surprised…

Perfect !

You got a score of [[ score ]]/[[ questions ]]

Perfect !

You obviously have 10/10, we expected no less of you! And we would have been disappointed to see another result…

NO

You got a score of [[ score ]]/[[ questions ]]

NO

But… How could you have had one or more errors? The answers were given! It may be high time to rewatch all the movies and reread the books…

Romain Cheyron

Romain Cheyron

Journalist – Head of News

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

The graphic novel “Nimona” will arrive on Netflix in 2023 with a promising cast

2 mins ago

VIDEO. In Cahors, caregivers and hospital staff dance to release the pressure

4 mins ago

Alfredo Adame announces WEDDING with Magaly Chávez; this is how they boast the luxurious preparations | VIDEO

11 mins ago

‘Between life and death’, the film that moves young people in Ecuador

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button