the world’s easiest quiz on Charles Ingalls

If you are a fan of The Little House On The Prairie and Charles Ingalls, we invite you to laugh a little with this easiest quiz in the world on the cult character played by Michael Landon. Let’s go !
Charles Ingalls is the father of which family?
From the Ingalls family, of course, as its name suggests
What are the names of his two oldest daughters?
Charles Ingalls is played by which actor?
It’s the inimitable Michael Landon!
In which city do we find Charles Ingalls and his family?
They live in Walnut Grove!
True or False, Charles Ingalls is actually Nellie Oleson with a wig.
It’s wrong. And that’s a shame.
Where is Charles Ingalls?
Admit it, you hesitated with the cauldron.
But by the way… In which series do we find Charles Ingalls? We haven’t asked the question yet…
Little House on the Prairie of course.
It is Charles Ingalls who falls in the grass in the credits of the series
At the end of which season (the 8) does Charles Ingalls leave the series?
Charles Ingalls was already a McDonald’s team member, and he often stuffed himself with Big Macs, his boss was not very happy
This is obviously false.
Perfect
You got a score of [[ score ]]/[[ questions ]]
10/10! We expected no less of you. Of course you got everything right, another score would not have been accepted…
BAD
You got a score of [[ score ]]/[[ questions ]]
So it’s no… What was your mistake? How is it possible? You may have never heard of Charles Ingalls… The complete Little House on the Prairie is waiting for you.
