the world's easiest quiz on Charles Ingalls

By Romain Cheyron

If you are a fan of The Little House On The Prairie and Charles Ingalls, we invite you to laugh a little with this easiest quiz in the world on the cult character embodied by Michael Landon. Let’s go !

Charles Ingalls is the father of which family?

NBC

NBC

From the Ingalls family, of course, as its name suggests

What are the names of his two oldest daughters?

NBC

NBC

Charles Ingalls is played by which actor?

NBC

NBC

It’s the inimitable Michael Landon!

In which city do we find Charles Ingalls and his family?

NBC

NBC

They live in Walnut Grove!

True or False, Charles Ingalls is actually Nellie Oleson with a wig.

NBC

NBC

It’s wrong. And that’s a shame.

Where is Charles Ingalls?

Admit it, you hesitated with the cauldron.

But by the way… In which series do we find Charles Ingalls? We haven’t asked the question yet…

NBC

NBC

Little House on the Prairie of course.

It is Charles Ingalls who falls in the grass in the credits of the series

At the end of which season (the 8) does Charles Ingalls leave the series?

NBC

NBC

Charles Ingalls was already a McDonald’s team member, and he often stuffed himself with Big Macs, his boss was not very happy

This is obviously false.

Perfect

You got a score of [[ score ]]/[[ questions ]]

Perfect

10/10! We expected no less of you. Of course you got everything right, another score would not have been accepted…

Seriously, could you get any good at this other quiz on The Little House On The Prairie ?

BAD

You got a score of [[ score ]]/[[ questions ]]

BAD

So it’s no… What was your mistake? How is it possible? You may have never heard of Charles Ingalls… The complete Little House on the Prairie is waiting for you.

On a more serious note, could you get any good at this other quiz on the show?

Romain Cheyron

Romain Cheyron

Journalist – Head of News

