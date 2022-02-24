The world’s largest cruise ship is ready for its maiden voyage

A record-breaking ship: Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, is finally ready to welcome passengers. Credit: Sigrun Sauerzapfe/Royal Caribbean



(CNN) — Three years of preparation have passed, but the world’s largest cruise ship is finally ready to receive passengers.

Measuring an impressive 1,200 feet, Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas was delivered last month and is scheduled to begin her maiden voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to the Caribbean on March 4.

This 18-deck cruise ship was built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France and can accommodate 6,988 guests and 2,300 crew members.

An innovative ship

“We are excited to introduce Wonder of the Seas and its world-class features to guests around the world after a six-year process,” Mark Tamis, senior vice president of hotel operations for Royal Caribbean International, tells CNN Travel.

“From planning to delivery, we’ve used our experience across Royal Caribbean, as well as incorporating our guests’ suggestions and travel partner feedback to create something truly amazing.”

The ship will begin operating five- to seven-night cruises from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the Caribbean in March, before launching Western Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona and Rome in May.

The Wonder of the Seas consists of eight “neighborhoods”, one of which contains more than 20,000 real plants, and its onboard features include what is described as the “tallest slide in the sea”, as well as a zip line of 10 stories high and a huge poolside movie screen.

interruptions due to covid

“We have always prided ourselves on offering guests the best and most innovative ships to give them a truly extraordinary experience. Wonder encompasses all of that,” adds Tamis.

The ship was originally scheduled for delivery in 2021, but was delayed due to delays caused by the global pandemic.

The cruise industry has faced constant disruption in the last two years as a result of covid-19. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised the risk level of cruise travel to the maximum at the end of December, indicating that the risk of covid-19 was “very high” due to the increase in infections among passengers and crew of cruise ships after the appearance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In January 2022, health agency COVID guidance became optional for a large number of cruise ships. This month, the CDC lowered the risk level from level 4 to level 3, meaning their advice is now that people should be fully up to date on their covid vaccinations before traveling.

a welcome addition

The CDC’s Conditional Sailing Order rules, which expired on January 15, required that 95% of passengers and crew be fully vaccinated in order to sail under most circumstances, while some cruise lines required vaccination of all passengers and crew.

Royal Caribbean halted operations of some of its ships, including Symphony of the Seas and Serenade of the Seas, in January due to “worldwide COVID-related circumstances.”

Currently, the cruise company requires all guests 12 years and older to be fully vaccinated, while those over two years of age must present a negative test result before sailing. All guests age two and older are required to wear a mask in most indoor public spaces.

Wonder of the Seas, the fifth and newest of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class ships, is one of several new cruise ships set to debut in the coming weeks and months.

The Discovery Princess, the latest addition to the Princess Cruises fleet, was delivered to the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. For her part, the Disney Wish, the first new cruise ship to be built by Disney in ten years, will be delivered this summer, while Silversea Cruises’ new luxury cruise ship Silver Dawn will debut in the spring.