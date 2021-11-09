the worldwide celebration on November 12th!

Disney + Day when is it celebrated? November 12, 2021

The month of November arrives and with it the highly anticipated one Disney + Day! Let’s talk about the world celebration designed to celebrate the first two years since the launch of the platform with all the fans of The Walt Disney Company.

It is set for Friday 12 November 2021 the day full of news and surprises that will give to subscribers new must-see content on Disney +.

Disney + subscribers will also enjoy exclusive benefits in the Disney Parks of all the world, offers on ShopDisney, access to your favorite content, exclusive previews on the platform and much more.

On Friday November 12, 2021 at 3:00 pm, fans will also be able to find previews of upcoming Disney + movies and series on @DisneyPlusIT’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

But the surprises don’t end there: until November 14, 2021 it will be possible to subscribe to Disney + at the extraordinary price of € 1.99 for the first month (subsequently € 8.99 / month). You understood well: if you subscribe to Disney + by November 14, 2021, the first month costs only € 1.99!

Disney + Day what is it and how does it work?

What is the Disney Plus Day and how does it work? Friday 12 November 2021 the Company prepares some very special surprises for all subscribers of the platform. Among them, the big event aimed at fans includes preview images, new trailers and even exclusive clips with the participation of creators and of star by Disney +!

The purpose of this first worldwide celebration is not only to entertain all Disney + subscribers, but also to inspire and gift fans and families around the world with truly special experiences to remember forever.

Disney + Day in the Disney parks

On November 12, 2021, on the occasion of Disney + Day, Disney + subscribers holding a valid ticket and booking for one of the Disney theme parks, will enjoy exclusive benefits and some surprises reserved for them. Disney + subscribers and their travel companions will be invited to enter the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort theme parks 30 minutes before official opening. But there’s more: Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park will roll out the blue carpet to meet characters, take photographs and much more. Thanks to the Disney PhotoPass, subscribers will also be able to take advantage of free downloads of photographs taken at specific points in the parks.

Also Disneyland Paris will roll out the blue carpet at Walt Disney Studios Park to allow guests to celebrate with special character encounters throughout the day. The park will remain open 30 minutes past hours for guests to witness the Tower of Terror illuminate the night in Disney + blue.

Disney + Day online shopping

From November 12-14, 2021, ShopDisney will offer free shipping in the US and Europe to Disney + subscribers.

From November 12-14, Disney will partner with Funko to offer an exclusive 10% discount on Disney + products at FunkoEurope.com using the code “DISNEYPLUSDAY”.

Disney + Day what content arrives?

What contents arrive on the occasion of the world celebration of November 12, 2021?

From 15.00 fans will be able to follow sneak peeks, new trailers and exclusive clips through @DisneyPlusIT’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts, as well as contributions from Disney + creators and stars related to upcoming content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.

At 17.00 from that date, Disney + subscribers will be able to access special content from Pixar Animation Studios on the platform and, aat 17:45 by Marvel Studios, to which other surprise previews will be added.

Find out below the complete schedule of contents debuting on the occasion of Disney Plus Day!

Disney + Day new content

Shang-Chi The Legend of the Ten Rings, latest blockbuster by Marvel Studios stars Simu Liu. Learn about all upcoming Marvel movies and how to see Marvel movies in order.

latest blockbuster by Marvel Studios stars Simu Liu. Learn about all upcoming Marvel movies and how to see Marvel movies in order. Jungle Cruise , fun and exciting film with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

, fun and exciting film with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Mom I missed the plane , Disney + movie that revisits the famous original franchise.

, Disney + movie that revisits the famous original franchise. The recent Disney Channel original movie Spin DJ Mix for boys.

for boys. The musical, romantic and fantasy comedy As if by magic 2007, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, a mix of live-action and animation (the sequel of which is Disenchanted!)

Disney + Day short films

The tales of Olaf , a series of short films by Walt Disney Animation Studio told by the beloved snowman of Frozen.

, a series of short films by Walt Disney Animation Studio told by the beloved snowman of Frozen. Hi Alberto, a Pixar animated short starring the characters of Luca.

a Pixar animated short starring the characters of Luca. New original short de The Simpsons in Plusaversary which pays tribute to the Disney + brands.

Disney + documentaries

The documentary entitled The Making of Happier than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles on Billie Eilish’s recent film concert on Disney +;

on Billie Eilish’s recent film concert on Disney +; Marvel Studios Assembled: Behind the Scenes of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a special documentary about the making of one of the most recent releases at Marvel Studios;

Disney + Day Specials

The special on Boba Fett celebrating the origins and legacy of the legendary bounty hunter of the universe Star Wars.

celebrating the origins and legacy of the legendary bounty hunter of the universe Star Wars. The special on Universe Marvel Cinematic which reveals the upcoming projects.

which reveals the upcoming projects. Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye, an episode about all of the epic moments of Hawkeye coming from the MCU ahead of the arrival of the original Disney + series. Check out all the upcoming Disney Marvel original TV series.

Disney + Day tv series

The world according to Jeff Goldblum with the first five episodes premiered on National Geographic.

with the first five episodes premiered on National Geographic. Dopesick – Declaration of Dependence, the first two episodes of the original series starring Michael Keaton.

the first two episodes of the original series starring Michael Keaton. Intertwining of the past (2021) Argentine TV series starring a young woman who dreams of a starring role in the musical that made her grandmother famous many years earlier.

Discover the complete Disney + catalog here!