The worst and the strangest red carpet looks (PHOTOS)

The Met Gala 2022 is one of the most important fashion events in the world, and just as there are celebrities who dazzle with their elegant and impressive outfits, there are others who fall into exaggeration and extravagance.

Who are the worst dressed at the 2022 Met Gala?

One of the looks that attracted the most attention at the Met Gala 2022 was that of Kylie Jenner, whoWho attended the red carpet in a wedding dress and instead of a headdress, she wore a white sports cap.

Without a doubt of the Kardashians – Jenner was the worst dressed, as Kendall Jenner stunned in an elegant black dress. While Khloé Kardashian wore a gold dress, an outfit appropriate to the theme of the Met Gala 2022.

Emma Stone was also listed as one of the worst dressed at the 2022 Met Gala, after attending with a simple short white dress with feathers at the bottom. The fans consider that she did not comply with the theme of the event, which was the Golden Age, that tumultuous period between the Civil War and the early 20th century.

Actor Jordan Roth paraded at the Met Gala 2022 with a gothic look which was an extra-oversize quilted trench coat with ruffles, sequins, that transforms into a dress, signed by designer Thom Browne.

Fashion impresario Fredrik Robertsson arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in a futuristic look. He wore a gray jumpsuit covered in sharp spikes.

Who joins the list of the worst dressed of the Met Gala 2022 it is the model Emily Ratajkowski, who wore a top made of colored stones and a striking skirt saturated with color, stones, golden fringes.

the supermodel Gigi Hadid also made the list of the worst and weirdest Met Gala 2022 outfits. The model wore a corset, latex pants and a padded cape, all in red. Her outfit is from the Versace brand.

K.R.