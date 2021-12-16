The worst crisis so far for Boris Johnson’s government

In recent days, a series of scandals and political crises has put British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in dire straits, to the point that some political analysts have begun to question whether his leadership of the Conservative Party, and therefore his tenure as prime minister , could be at risk. In recent days Johnson had been harmed by the scandal over a Christmas party that would be held in the government building last year, in violation of the rules then in force on the lockdown, but the hardest blow came on Tuesday evening, when 99 deputies Conservatives refused to approve the new restrictions against the coronavirus pandemic, rebelling against the government.

The measure that provoked the biggest rebellion was the introduction of the compulsory Covid Pass (the equivalent of the Italian Green Pass) to enter nightclubs, sporting events and other major events, announced by the government last week. .

In the course of a parliamentary debate, which lasted several hours, many Conservative MPs took the floor to criticize the government’s decision, calling it illiberal and contrary to the spirit of the party.

Voted against Covid passports and mandatory vaccination this evening. Took no pleasure in doing so. But I don’t believe they are the sort of things Conservatives should support. – David Jones (@DavidJonesMP) December 14, 2021

The Covid Pass requirement, which in any case is much looser than that approved by other governments in Europe, was ultimately approved only thanks to the support of the Labor Party opposition: it was a bad defeat for Johnson, made even worse by the the fact that his government, elected at the end of 2019, enjoys the largest parliamentary majority since 1987.

The House of Commons on Tuesday evening approved several other measures of the government’s “Plan B” to counter the omicron variant, such as the return of the obligation to wear a mask in most public places. For these measures too, several dozen Conservative MPs voted against, but in smaller numbers.

The 99-deputy rebellion does not immediately put the Johnson government at risk. But for the prime minister it was a show of weakness, showing that Johnson does not have full control over his party and that comes immediately after the Christmas party scandal. To complicate matters is the fact that the polls show it is in sharp decline: according to various institutions, moreover, the Labor Party has overtaken the conservatives in electoral consensus.

On Thursday there will be elections for the renewal of the polling station in the North Shropshire college, near Birmingham. It is a college that traditionally should be easily won by a conservative candidate, but this time, according to polls, victory could be jeopardized by the Liberal Democratic Party, whose candidate is quite well placed. In the event of a defeat, it would be an additional problem for Johnson.

All of this is creating some discontent in the Conservative Party. Johnson now “is partially in danger and must realize it,” he told Sky News Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, one of the rebel conservatives. “Now the prime minister has to think carefully about how to put his performance back on track to govern with a truly united party, because we all know what happens to non-united parties,” added Clifton-Brown.