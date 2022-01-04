the worst defeat, because the exceptions today are intolerable- Corriere.it

from Marco Imarisio

It is difficult to get the feeling out of your head that this is a subterfuge, in order not to deprive the tournament of its main attraction. Thus Nole has lost the opportunity to gain all the credibility and affection she seeks

Someone, including the writer, has hoped for it to the last. In the coup de theater, in the revelation that would have given him the greatness he deserves. Novak Djokovic is the best tennis player ever. The numbers, the statistics, the crumbled records, the direct comparisons with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal say so. Yet, it always seems to be a step behind the other two phenomena. In the general consideration, in the perception of people, especially of those who have occasional relationships with tennis. It is a consequence of being the third wheel, and what an inconvenience, in what has been sold to us as the most beautiful rivalry / friendship ever, of being therefore considered, wrongly, a kind of usurper, as well as being the person who inflicted Roger, the most beloved, the most bitter and definitive defeats, see Wimbledon 2019.

The objections to his behavior, to his way of being, have always revealed themselves to the test of the facts veiled by a sort of hatred / contempt brought by the blind cheering for the other two, experienced as an inseparable unit. Of course, he too has put his part to fuel this wave of coldness towards him. And let’s not talk about attitudes on the pitch, a great sportsman, but outside. Especially in the past two years. Before, it was his business. If he hugged the trees convinced he was exploiting the therapeutic power of the forest, good for him. If he relied on a diet so extreme that it forced close relatives to pray to him on their knees to eat meat or fish at least once a week, his problems, which perhaps even cost him a few Grand Slams in his troubled 2016-2018 two-year period.

After March 2020 and the beginning of the pandemic we are still experiencing, a unique and hopefully unrepeatable moment in the recent history of humanity, those linked to the fight against Covid are problems, sacrifices and sacrifices that affect everyone, without exception. Not even if a champion. Djokovic has always declared himself opposed to vaccination. During the first lockdown he ventured into direct social media with a kind of guru convinced that this is an exciting period, that Parkinson’s is caused by Coca Cola, and that it is enough to follow the memory of water to heal from the infection. Not to mention the exhibition tour in Serbia, summer 2020, without masks and without any controls, which caused an outbreak of which he and his family also claim to have been victims. It was further proof that Djokovic would need above all a decent press office and to have someone around him capable of advising him better.

But everyone knew that sooner or later it would come to a showdown. That moment has come when the State of Victoria, where in 13 days will start the first Grand Slam of the year, that Australian Open that Djokovic has won nine times, has imposed the vaccination obligation for the participants, as well as for the public attending the event. Since then, the catchphrase about Djokovic’s presence began and ended today with the announcement of the Serbian champion who is embarking for Australia thanks to an exemption-permission, it is not clear whether it is of a medical nature, which he himself requested. And so the soap opera-Djokovic ended in the worst possible way. With one exception, apparently validated by two different medical commissions, so the organizers of the Australian Open say, even if it is difficult to think of major health problems for the current number 1 in the world, a kind of God of war translated on a tennis court. It is difficult to get the feeling out of your head that this is a subterfuge, in order not to deprive the tournament of its main attraction. But it is easy to imagine what the reaction of the Australians will be, considering that Melbourne was the city with the longest lockdown in the world (262 days).

In the last year, the strongest tennis players in the world, many of them certainly not fanatical supporters of Pfizer or Moderna, like the large Russian patrol, the German Alexander Zverev and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, they agreed to get vaccinated. They may be perplexed, quite legitimately, but they did it. Just as millions of normal people do every day who get their dose injected to make themselves and others safe, to return to as normal a life as possible. Djokovic has thrown away a magnificent chance to win his best Grand Slam. It would have been enough not to say anything, and take the field, thus proving that he was vaccinated. Such a choice would have instantly restored all that credibility and affection that he is the first to seek. Instead, a very, very winding road was chosen, at best. And the Serbian champion, remaining faithful to his stoned beliefs, has given yet another proof of not understanding that the world is no longer the same. The pandemic is not a passing accident. It is changing us, it has already done so. Not through the inoculation of a vaccine, as the No Vax think. Simply, through what we are experiencing and enduring, in a precarious condition that makes ad personam exceptions and permits even more difficult to bear. Perhaps in Australia he will win his umpteenth trophy, the twenty-first Grand Slam, but who cares. There are things that matter more than the result of a match. Even in the overall judgment of a tennis champion.