The worst games of 2021 according to critics • Eurogamer.it

One way or another, of Metacritic we talk every time a new game comes out, often about what they contain or what user reviews say, but this time let’s focus on reviews from critics, where review bombing is not at home. And if review bombing isn’t at home, certain grades like the ones on this list tend towards objectivity.

The games with the worst reviews of the 2021, classified also taking into account the average on multiple systems in the case of multiplatforms, form a “Walk of Shame” in which there are products from which much better was expected: here it is below.

But first, spoiler on the winner!

eFootball 2022 (Multi) – 25

(Multi) – 25 Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4) – 42

(PS4) – 42 Balan Wonderworld (Multi) – 44

(Multi) – 44 Of Bird and Cage (PC) – 44

Demon Skin (PC) – 48

PixelJunk Raiders (Stadia) – 49

The Unexpected Quest (Multi) – 49

Taxi Chaos (Multi) – 51

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed (Multi) – 52

Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace (Multi) – 53

GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition (Multi) – 53

(Multi) – 53 Necromunda: Hired Gun (Multi) – 55

Clearly the titles that are most amazing to find on this list are eFootball, Balan Wonderworld and GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, all productions with big names behind them: have you played any of them? Would you have given them more or less?

Source: VGC