The worst games of the year: the “winner” is obvious, but there’s also GTA Trilogy

2021 has now come to an end, and with it we begin to take stock of the videogame year that has just ended.

The popular vote aggregation site Metacritic announced the ranking of games with the lowest score of 2021, and among the names there are some very well-known titles which in any case do not leave us surprised.

According to the ranking the game with the lowest score of the year is eFootball 2022, which scored a very unflattering score of 25/100.

On the other hand, Konami’s latest football project has done nothing but scrape together one disaster after another, with players who have not missed the opportunity to complain about the poor state of the game.

Konami itself has admitted its faults to the public, apologizing for all the problems of the title and even returning to update even PES 2021.

According to Metacritic, the most recent is also in the ranking of the games with the worst reviews of 2021 Grand Theft Auto The Triology – The Definitive Edition, Rockstar’s latest project that definitely did not go as hoped.

The remaster of the old trilogy containing the classics of the GTA in fact it has been haunted since its exit from bugs, glitches, unstable frames, polygonal models to review and other problems that have brought to the limit the patience of the fans who have long awaited the return of the saga waiting for GTA VI.

Below is the Metacritic ranking in its entirety, sorted by average rating in cents:

EFootball 2022 (Multi) – 25

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4) – 42

Balan Wonderworld (Multi) – 44

Of Bird and Cage (PC) – 44

Demon Skin (PC) – 48

PixelJunk Raiders (Stadia) – 49

The Unexpected Quest (Multi) – 49

Taxi Chaos (Multi) – 51

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed (Multi) – 52

Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace (Multi) – 53

GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition (Multi) – 53

Necromunda: Hired Gun (Multi) – 55

Therefore the misadventures continue for GTA Trilogy, which we find with a metascore of just 53 – also and above all thanks to a very problematic Switch version.

Finally, if you want to make sense of your sorrow for the GTA, or you just want to see CJ grappling with adventures in many other shores, now the Rockstar game has “merged” with a highly anticipated upcoming title in a very funny video.