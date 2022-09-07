“The worst idea in the world”: why Jennifer Lopez would have preferred not to share the Superbowl stage with Shakira

On June 8, the Halftime documentary devoted to the career of Jennifer Lopez was released in the United States. In the latter, the artist claims that she would not have preferred to share the stage with Shakira during the Super Bowl halftime in 2020.

It’s a show that has not failed to make a lot of ink flow. We are on February 2, 2020 when Jennifer Lopez and Shakira share the stage at halftime at the Super Bowl, the unmissable final of the American football championship. After Maroon 5 the previous year, it was indeed the turn of the two stars of the song to interpret their greatest hits facing close 102 million of viewers in the United States, and nearly 160 million worldwide. A real consecration for the singers.

Nevertheless, this show, meticulously prepared, was not unanimous. Hundreds of viewers were indeed outraged by the performance of the two artists. More than 1,300 complaints were recorded to this effect, and this, only a few hours after the event. “I am not subscribed to the channel Playboy, I don’t pay 20 dollars a month for music pornography. We just wanted to sit down with family, watch the Super Bowl and one quick gig“, said one social media user. For its part, it is clear that Jennifer Lopez apprehended this show. And for good reason, she had previously asked not to share the stage with Shakira.

Jennifer Lopez angry with Super Bowl organizers

It’s in the documentary Half-timededicated to JLo’s career and available on Netflix France from June 15, that viewers learn that Ben Affleck’s girlfriend would have preferred not sharing the stage with Shakira during the Super Bowl. “It’s the worst idea in the world to have two people for the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world,” said the singer, according to information from News.

The reason for his anger? According to Jennifer Lopez, having two singers headlining such an event does not allow the viewer to correctly perceive the message she wishes to convey. “This won’t be a fucking dance revue. We have to sing our message (…) We have to have our singing moments”, she was offended. But in the end, this concert brought a lot to his career in music. After the show, Jennifer Lopez’s album downloads saw an 800% increase.