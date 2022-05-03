“The worst is yet to come”. Here because

We may not have experienced the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic yet, and a more contagious and deadly variant may emerge than we have dealt with so far. The gloomy prophecy is of Bill Gateswho had ‘predicted’ a pandemic as early as 2015 and who today talks about the still fearful Covid effect in an interview with Financial Times.

Gates said he did not want to play the part of the hooligan, but that there is a risk of an “even more contagious and more fatal” variant and calculated the probability above 5%explaining how the world is “still at risk of this pandemic generating an even more transmissive and even more fatal variant”.

Be ready

Gates spoke of a “5%” chance that the pandemic could get worse and therefore urged world leaders to spend more to prepare for new health threats.

The forecast of 2015

The tech tycoon had already given a speech in 2015 stating that the world “was not ready for the next epidemic” and that viruses represent the greatest threat to humanity. He also called for the meeting of a team of experts – costing about $ 1 billion – that would be managed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to identify and prevent future pandemics.

He said: “The amount of money that would be spent would be very small compared to the benefit and would be a test case: global institutions can take on new responsibilities in an excellent way, even at a time when relationships USA-China they are difficult and USA-Russia extremely hard? “.