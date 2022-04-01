The ‘worst moment’ of Kristen Stewart’s acting career ‘traumatized’ her as a young actress: ‘I was beside myself’

Kristen Stewart is well known these days for her habit of taking on unconventional and challenging roles. She began her career as a child actress and starred in a variety of action-adventure films, including fantasy film. Zathura: A Space Adventure. Although Zathura featured a star-studded cast, including Josh Hutcherson and Dax Shepard, Stewart didn’t have a great time making the film. As she revealed on a recent episode of Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, filming practical effects was particularly difficult for her, leading to an incident she described as “traumatizing.”

How old was Kristen Stewart when she was cast in ‘Zathura: A Space Adventure’?

Stewart was born in 1990. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Stewart entered the movie business when she was just eight years old. By the time she was a teenager, she was a veteran of show business, having appeared in movies like Security of objects, panic roomand Cold Manor Creek. Stewart received praise from critics for her intense performances and her mature demeanor on screen.

In 2005, when Stewart was 15 years old, he appeared in the film Zathura: A Space Adventure. An adaptation of the popular children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg, Zathura: A Space Adventure it was directed by Jon Favreau and featured an incredible cast of performers, including several actors who would go on to become big stars.

‘Zathura: A Space Adventure’ was filmed using many practical effects

Zathura: A Space Adventure tells the story of two young brothers who find a board game in the basement of their house. When they play, they find themselves transported to outer space, and with the help of their older sister, played by Stewart, and an astronaut, played by Dax Shepard, who was in the early stages of his career, they must somehow find a way to back home. According to IMDb, director Favreau wanted to use a lot of practical special effects for the film, preferring the way they looked on screen compared to CGI.

The alien creatures in the film were constructed using a hybrid of live and digital effects, including the use of large-scale puppetry and costumed performers. Shane Mahan, a special effects artist who worked on the film, recalled Favreau telling him, “Look, I’m a fan of effects movies; but I don’t like how digital things look. It always seems artificial to me and takes me out of the movie, no matter how good it is. So I want to make this movie as real and on-camera as I can.”

While this led to a unique look for the film, it caused some problems for the young Stewart, who recently opened up to her former co-star about the process of having a full-body cast for the film.

What did Kristen Stewart say about being ‘traumatised’ on the set of ‘Zathura’?

On a January episode of Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Stewart discussed the experience of having a full body cast for her character, and how terrifying it was to adjust to the cast. “They froze me, physically, and threw her down the stairs. That would have been digital… Have you ever been broadcast live? … It was the worst experience of my life. I am literally traumatized. It’s like being born and maybe you don’t survive it.”

Shepard noted that when he went through the same thing, the showrunners allowed him to have two straws in his nose so he could breathe through the cast. Stewart responded, telling Shepard: “They told me they couldn’t put straws in my nose because it would change its shape. So there was just one person responsible for cleaning all the sticky stuff and all the plaster out of the little air holes you have for your nose.”

Stewart told Shepard that the experience had a profound effect on her, noting, “I’m already claustrophobic and a freak, and I was little. I have tapped into many practical and relaxing approaches to living that I didn’t have then. And I was beside myself. It was horrible. I was freaking out. White knuckle was real. It was horrible. I would never do it again.”

