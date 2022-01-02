the worst movie he made in his opinion

Tom Hanks, in a recent interview, spoke about his career talking about the worst movie he has ever acted in. The revelation

Hollywood star, two-time Academy Award for Best Actor, the career of Tom Hanks it is full of awards, acknowledgments and satisfactions. A very long list of films for the Californian artist, who has also dedicated himself to directing in recent years, like so many colleagues from the Valley. Unforgettable his interpretations that at the end of the 90s placed him among the most shining stars of cinema, even if at the beginning of his career there was no lack of steps to empty.

In fact, in the early 1980s, Hanks devoted himself to many comedies, among these we certainly remember “Nothing in common”, and “Big”, with which the Golden Globe had even arrived. But in a recent one interview to The Blast, the actor also revealed the worst movie he ever took part in.

Tom Hanks, his worst film: “Everyone was wrong”

Starting with the chosen actors, it was all wrong. He is convinced of it Tom Hanks, who talked about “The Bonfire of Vanity” as his worst film. “They were all wrong, including me. “When we were making it that movie was huge, we couldn’t do anything in New York City. Everyone was talking about it, ”he tells The Blast, whereas the novel was very successful.

Brian De Palma, the director, was a lot uncompromising according to the two-time Oscar winner: “Everyone was wrong for the film, De Palma is the most uncompromising director, for better or for worse, I have ever met.”