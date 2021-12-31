The worst movies of 2021
Make a list of worst movies of the year is always a very difficult undertaking because, regardless of what the critics may say or write, the cinematographic experience is by its nature subjective and subject to the personal tastes of the spectators. However, there are always some objective elements, elements that don’t work or work badly in a film: and although these elements do not affect everyone’s taste in the least, they are still alarm bells about the quality of a film. It is therefore no coincidence that, very often, the most viewed films can also be included in the ranking of the worst films of the year.
An example is Venom – Carnage’s Fury, the second chapter of the saga he sees Tom Hardy as an alien symbiote whose fate could be intertwined with that of Spider-Man. Venom – Carnage’s Fury it is on the list of the most viewed films of the year, but has been panned by critics. On the site Rotten Tomatoes – which is an “aggregator site”, which collects all the reviews of the critics – Venom – Carnage’s Fury is described as “exhausting” And “strange”. The film is extremely goliardic and relies almost exclusively on Tom Hardy’s ability to fill the screen, but it adds nothing to the story and also the conflict with the villain (interpreted by Woody Harrelson) is simplified as much as possible, to the point of being almost comical. But a Venom – Carnage’s Fury it didn’t go as badly as it did Locked Down, that’s on Rotten Tomatoes not only did it not receive a review from the experts, but it also bored the public, who voted it with a percentage of only 27% approval. Written by Steven Knight, Locked Down sees Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor as a couple who, after deciding to separate, are forced to review their situation when the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic forces them to face isolation and quarantine together. The characters appear very stereotyped and hardly “digestible” and the whole film looks like nothing more than a homework done by a bored director.
The website of theInternet Movie Data Base has collected the votes of the films released in 2021 to sanction the worst films. In the first place it is found Music, the film written and directed by Be, the famous singer here on her film debut. The story revolves around Zu (Kate Hudson), a woman with drug and livelihood problems who is elected as the sole guardian of her half-sister Music (Maddie Ziegler, Sia’s alter-ego dancer), suffering from autism. Music he was attacked for the superficiality with which he treated the topic of autism, conveying false stereotypes, resulting at times harmful. Other than that, Maddie Zigler’s performance – mute most of the time – is almost embarrassing. Among the worst films of 2021 we cannot fail to mention Space Jam: A new legacy, the sequel to Space Jam, the famous film with Michael Jordan. It is a mixed media film like its predecessor, which mixes animated characters from Warner Bros. with real life actors. It was not particularly praised by critics either House of Gucci, Ridley Scott’s film, starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver who tells the story of the Gucci murder at the behest of Patrizia Reggiani. The film is a cauldron of stereotypes about Italy and of characters who are nothing but specks forced to act with a very fake (and equally useless) Italian accent. The New York Post describes it like this: “The bad Gucci would have had a higher grade if it had been a paper entitled: ‘How to make the murder of a boring person boring'”.