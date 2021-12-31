Make a list of worst movies of the year is always a very difficult undertaking because, regardless of what the critics may say or write, the cinematographic experience is by its nature subjective and subject to the personal tastes of the spectators. However, there are always some objective elements, elements that don’t work or work badly in a film: and although these elements do not affect everyone’s taste in the least, they are still alarm bells about the quality of a film. It is therefore no coincidence that, very often, the most viewed films can also be included in the ranking of the worst films of the year.

The worst movies of 2021

An example is Venom – Carnage’s Fury, the second chapter of the saga he sees Tom Hardy as an alien symbiote whose fate could be intertwined with that of Spider-Man. Venom – Carnage’s Fury it is on the list of the most viewed films of the year, but has been panned by critics. On the site Rotten Tomatoes – which is an “aggregator site”, which collects all the reviews of the critics – Venom – Carnage’s Fury is described as “exhausting” And “strange” . The film is extremely goliardic and relies almost exclusively on Tom Hardy’s ability to fill the screen, but it adds nothing to the story and also the conflict with the villain (interpreted by Woody Harrelson) is simplified as much as possible, to the point of being almost comical. But a Venom – Carnage’s Fury it didn’t go as badly as it did Locked Down, that’s on Rotten Tomatoes not only did it not receive a review from the experts, but it also bored the public, who voted it with a percentage of only 27% approval. Written by Steven Knight, Locked Down sees Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor as a couple who, after deciding to separate, are forced to review their situation when the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic forces them to face isolation and quarantine together. The characters appear very stereotyped and hardly “digestible” and the whole film looks like nothing more than a homework done by a bored director.