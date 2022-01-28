the worst of scams, how they empty your account – Libero Quotidiano





Beware of the scam on green pass, the green anti-Covid certification. The alarm comes directly from the Ministry of Health, which announces the following: “False emails are circulating from a sender who pretends to be the Ministry of Health”.





And again, the minister headed by Roberto Speranzain a note he explains in detail the scam mechanism: you receive an email with the subject “Attention: Covid-19 green certification suspended“, sent by ministerodellasalute.pro.it. It is a pity, however, that the email in question” does not come from the Ministry of Health, but it is a phishing attempt “.





And again, as most will know, the ministry explains that “phishing is a type of scam carried out on the Internet through which malicious people try to deceive the victim convincing her to provide personal information to make an improper use. “And again, the ministry specifies that for” information on the Covid-19 Green Certification call the number 1500 “.

The scam is always the same: after following the link, personal data are requested, users and passwords, with the aim of getting their hands on your identity. Or worse, with the aim of install scam malware on your electronic devicesable to monitor you and provide access keys to hackers: in the viewfinder there is always the current account, in short, our savings.