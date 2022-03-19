‘The worst person in the world’ and other romantic comedies that revolutionized the genre

We really like romantic comedies, but we love those that have the ability to reinvent the formula of the genre. The most recent example is ‘The worst person in the world’ but there is much more. We show them to you!

the worst person in the world finally arrived in theaters in Mexico this week. The film, written by Joachim Trier and starring Renate Reinsve, is the perfect monograph on the female construction in a generation that detests the “maternal call” and is aware that having children is not the only purpose of being a woman. As well as the worst person in the world came to revolutionize the romantic comedy genre, for several years women and men have experimented with the formula, moving away from the molds of “girl meets boy” to go much deeper into the discovery of personality and address the reason for the existential crises that every human being knows so well. Check this list with all the movies that they have managed to get out of the typical love speech to present stories with which we can easily identify. Remember that the worst person in the world It’s still on the billboard and you can get your tickets here.

‘The worst person in the world’ (2021)

Directed and written by Joachim TrierThe Worst Person in the World is one of the best romantic movies seen in a long time due to the sincerity and universality of its speech: a woman in her late twenties who has no idea what she wants for her future. It addresses the construction of personality in a new generation and the decisions we must make to become an honest version of ourselves.

Palm Springs (2020)

Live the same day over and over again. In Palm Springs, Sarah (Andy Samberg) and Nyles (Cristin Milioti) are two guests at an expected wedding, however, they get caught in a loop. Little by little we are understanding that the past of both is stained for different reasons and they will have to confront their actions to end the repetition. The film was praised for the performances of the cast and for the use of a science fiction concept within a romantic comedy.

Lady Bird (2017)

Greta Gerwig was the first woman to be nominated for an Oscar for Lady Bird, a film that marked his directorial debut. The coming-of-age of Lady Bird was praised by critics, who pointed to Gerwig as the next great American filmmaker. Beyond recounting the search for love, the film spoke about the bittersweet mother-daughter relationship as very few films had done so far. Lady Bird soon became the banner of an entire generation.

‘The Big Sick’ (2017)

Written by Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, The Big Sick portrayed the relationship between the comedians and screenwriters. Just 8 months after they met and started dating, Emily was put into a coma to save her life. The film portrays part of the process of his illness, in addition to reflecting the clash of Pakistani and American culture in the field of love.

Frances Ha (2012)

one more of Greta Gerwig. Directed by Noah Baumbach, written in conjunction with Greta Gerwig, Frances Ha was a romantic comedy that was out of the box. Such as Ladybirdthe film focused on the construction of a friendship, with its ups and downs, at the same time that it celebrated the confusion of a twenty-year-old in search of her destiny.

‘This girl is a mess’ (2015)

This Girl’s a Mess, starring and written by Amy Schumer, was one of the few movies that put a party girl, who liked sex and hated her job at the forefront of its story without any kind of slut-shamming. Although its denouement did contain the “boy gets girl” formula, the roles were reversed and we saw how the protagonist made peace with her addiction to loneliness and dared to fall in love.

‘Bachelorette Party’ (2012)

One of my favorites. Although it was 2012, Bachelorette party I already talked about how sorority is not always honey on flakes. Three friends prepare for the wedding of the girl they thought she would never marry because she is the least attractive of the group and, along the way, They solve psychological and love problems that have been dragging since adolescence, such as violence, depression and the interruption of pregnancy. A feminist film in many ways that was ahead of its time.

Beginners (2012)

Beginners was inspired by director Mike Mills’ experiences with his father. In the film we learned about the life of a designer who was facing the revelation of his father’s homosexuality. The confession is prompted by the detection of terminal cancer in the old man and, almost imitating his father’s bravery, Oliver tries to give himself a chance at love with an unpredictable French actress. Ewan McGregorChristopher Plummer and Mélanie Laurent received critical acclaim for their sincere and committed performances.

500 days with her (2009)

Do not deny it, we all got into the discussion of whether Summer was really a villain. To everyone’s surprise, 500 days with her came to point out how wrong we were and was an example of how easy it is to always blame a woman for knowing what she wants. 500 days with her was one of the first films that portrayed how painful it is to romanticize love and believe that a person is your soulmate just because they have the same taste in music… and it opened the eyes of an entire generation.

‘Easy A’ (2010)

Easy A, starring Emma Stone, pointed out how easy it is to judge others based on their sex lives. After lying to her best friend and saying that she had lost her virginity, gossip spreads and the entire class and even the managers change their attitudes towards Olive. In an attempt to stand firm against her version, Olvie uses the letter “A” on his clothes, referring to the scarlet lettera novel by Nathaniel Hawthorne that analyzed the feelings of guilt and sin.