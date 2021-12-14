“The worst starred restaurant ever”: the Bros’ case and the right to criticize (and reply)

Suddenly Bros’ against Rest of the World. It happens treacherously, while the Bel Paese is dozing on a holiday: during the sacred shopping of the unsuspecting Italic gastronomes, on December 8th on a blog based in Seattle an uppercase slating appears. CAPITAL. The object: the Lecce restaurant in Floriano Pellegrino and Isabella Pot, enfantes terribles of national catering, the Ferragnez of the stoves. In Italy we are not really used to it, so it hurts twice. Anglo-Saxons are more accustomed to open palm slaps – remember that Jay Rayner of the Guardian wrote, of a plate of The Cinq, three Michelin stars in Paris: like eating a condom that has been abandoned in a dusty greengrocer – but we, heck, are polite (or conspiratorial, depending on your point of view). But before proceeding to some necessary consideration, a week later, let’s reconstruct the story for a moment in favor of those who normally prefer to deal with serious matters. Or the twenty-five in-a-row failures of the Jalisse.

On December 8 the American Geraldine DeRuiter writes on his own blog Everywhereist.com a long, brilliant, caustic review of the restaurant Bros’ di Lecce – one Michelin star – entitled We ate in the worst starred restaurant ever. The text of those who mix wit, poison and pop culture in the style of the writing school David Seraris (with phrases like: at some point we hope this meal will be like Nicolas Cage’s career: you have to wait a very long time for something good to come, but there is something good). DeRuiter in essence he maintains: it was not a dinner, but a performance; among so many provocations they did not give us to eat; it was an interminable agony. all in one sentence: as if someone who has never seen food or a restaurant but has only read about it is trying to reproduce them. As if to say: all smoke without even knowing how a roast. To reinforce, a photo that has made the rounds of the web: a lemon foam in a container in the shape of a mouth, entitled (in times when dishes are given titles) Limoniamo. In a moment DeRuiter become the Sally Rooney of gastromainaci: Pete Wells, the New York Times critic, retweeted the post; the foamed mouth was also reposted by Helen Rosner of the New Yorker. Welles commented: The most shocking (and funniest) restaurant review I have ever read. In short: boom, David Foster Wallace, we found your heir.

Floriano Pellegrino, which leads the restaurant with Isabella Pot, he replied with a long rather smoky letter in which he basically seems to say: I am an artist, if you don’t understand me well, it means that I am doing avant-garde. Pellegrino and Pot they have made provocation their lifestyle, not only in cooking, therefore what was expected. Just as it was expected that this overseas controversy would be the opportunity that so many craved: for those who are angry with Michelin, to blame Michelin; for those who are angry with bloggers, to blame bloggers; for those who have it with the Bros‘, to blame the Bros‘. Journalists and PR, followers and detractors intervened, all burning with a sacred fire, therefore often moved by cheering and pathos. But now, that a week passed and the foam of Let’s lemon s’ deflated (like that of the days), allow me some serene reflection, this case is very interesting because it holds together so many more than relevant themes. At least for us with a sweet tooth.

Is cooking art? Pilgrim in fact it says: my kitchen is art, if you don’t like it, why don’t you understand it. But is cooking art? I personally argue: no. Because the kitchen, even the most revolutionary, must fulfill one function: to nourish. Otherwise don’t cook: a performance with food (and that’s fine, but a performance with food). The objection of DeRuiter it makes sense: if I come to dinner and I am not served anything resembling dinner, something is wrong. At the limit the kitchen as the decorative arts and as the design: beautiful things that must serve the purpose. Otherwise you end up with the famous masochist’s coffee pot in your hand. And it gets burned.

The provocation The foaming mouth of Limoniamo a provocation. As well as a provocation is the way of understanding being on the scene by Pellegrino-Pot. They are provocateurs on social media, live, at their desk. This is beautiful: creativity (cooking is not art, certainly creativity, however) feeds on provocations. Pellegrino-Pot do they play live like they cook and vice versa like dada? Do they like pater les bourgeois? Very good. For those who provoke, they must admit that others are scandalized. On the contrary: he should be happy. I had been in Pellegrino-Pot I would have complimented DeRuiter as much as the piece was fun. Let me be clear, however: not all provocations are the same. To speak of Spain, the land of provocacion: those are rock (even with an erotic background) by David Munoz at DiverXo, those of are often daring to the limit of the edible Andoni Luis Aduriz at Mugaritz. There are those who provoke and a genius, there are those who do it and an idiot. Dal was a genius, Lars Von Trier, according to many, the second I said.

The right to crush (and to argue) Did DeRuiter have the right to write what he wrote? Of course yes. His review was brilliant but reasoned, not like those who put a dot on Tripadvisor because they have not found a place. In this country we have become accustomed to the absence of criticism than criticism: in the kitchen (and in the engines!) Now a fact, but it is about to happen in other areas, cinema and music, television and sport. It’s all right, it’s too much like it’s all right. And you know how it ended. For their part, Pellegrino-Pot they had every right to answer (often not recommended, but given the hype it was necessary, in my opinion). Since they are so transmedia and crossover, if I had been in them I would have been helped by a happy pen at least like that of DeRuiter: they had opposed a Carofiglio, a Lagioia, even an acute di Sangiorgi, to the blogger, it would have been a good match.

Michelin The whole affair made juicier by those eight letters: Michelin. If the title of the review had been We ate at the worst restaurant ever it would have produced less frisson. Instead evoke the Michelin guide always a booster for controversy. The unspoken: do the inspectors see us or do they have ham-lined eyes (rancid) ?. The fact that Michelin, dominatrix as it is, the perfect target of controversy, a bit like Juventus (when they won). The Germans call it schadenfreude, malign joy: the happiness that one feels when others fail (even more full if they are the big names). Self Michelin rewards traditional restaurants, it is said that conservative; if he pushes those in the vanguard, that’s foolish; if he takes away a star, merciless; if the d, with wide sleeves. In my humble opinion, Michelin’s method – the only one in Italy to have salaried critics who are reimbursed for all expenses – like democracy: not the perfect system, but the best I know.