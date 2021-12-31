The worst streaming movies of 2021 | Cinema

If there is one thing that has changed with the pandemic and the explosion of content on the platforms, it is that the home of the worst cinema has become streaming. A good portion of the very bad films that previously came out badly in the cinema now come out on the platform, often not advertised and placed in a corner. But even those produced by the platforms when they are not the high-stakes with ambition of Oscars and festivals, tend to be an expression of the less lively and more lazy cinema. The middle level is very rare. So if certainly the platforms do not have the exclusivity of the bad films, there is no doubt that they have the primacy of the worst.

Our two film critics Bianca Ferrari and Gabriele Niola have put together the worst they’ve written about this year.

10. Malcolm & Marie (N)

The problem of Malcom & Marie is that this love goes exactly in the opposite direction to what the film needs, that is the mystery (which among other things is, paradoxically, one of the most important words of the film). Or even just a little good old silence. The intuition was there: on the other hand, even aesthetically the film seems to refer to that tradition artsy and from American indie cinema, starting from black and white, limited by a low budget and therefore based heavily on dialogue, with mostly relational and amorous problems at the center. Of the characters of the recalled mumblecore however Malcolm and Marie seem to hold only the gab, or the general impression. An instrument that in a short time goes from being necessary to being an unbearable stratagem.

9. 8 Rue de L’Humanité (N)

First of all, there is nothing to tell. The two hours of the plot do not have a real plot, they are a glimpse of the life of a building in which different types of humans live during the first lockdown. They are people who do not even know each other, but who make a virtue of necessity. The problems told are theirs combined with those we know and that everyone has had, the private and the public as in the best tradition. The difficulty in wandering around the street, the French equivalent of self-certifications, the masks, the anxiety of contagion and the hope of vaccines that are replaced by infidelities, marital crises and economic problems. Without forgetting at a certain point mourning, respect for the dead and all that is appropriate.

8. Black As Night (A)

Leaving aside the narrative inefficiency of the film, it must be said that Maritte Lee Go does not satisfy even in the directorial sense. The action scenes can also be considered acceptable (however anonymous and trivial) but it is not so acceptable to see how Lee Go stresses the viewer with repeated flashbacks to exhaustion, or how he closes the two more vaguely emotional scenes of the film with a speed. and such an approximation (hasty editing, confused direction) as to make them clumsy, almost involuntarily comic.

7. Nightbooks (N)

It is clear from the first minutes that the structure at the base of Nightbooks it is as fragile as a house of cards. In fact, the film starts in medias res with an inexplicable haste: not even a minute passes and the protagonist Alex (Winslow Fegley), a child who loves to write horror stories, has already run away from home and ended up trapped in the house of the witch (Krysten Ritter), where he remains a prisoner with Yazmin (Lidya Jewett) for the remainder of the film. The writers Mikki Daughtry And Tobias Iaconis they do not in any way give themselves the time to explain the initial situation, but above all they do not give the viewer time to identify the basic coordinates of the story. Who is Alex? Why did it end up there? What do you fight for? It is not known.

6. Armed Bastards (A)

Desire for revenge? Check. Crazy bad eyes? There are. Do you want to make pulp as it was done in the Seventies? Yes come on, let’s say yes. Knowledge of style, techniques, or any ability to put on an action movie that lasts more than an hour? Eh, missing. Come on, then maybe we do that there is a clear and simple plot, however trivial? No, there isn’t even that. Ok, maybe Armed bastards he really has very serious problems.

5. Bliss (A)

The change of world, that is the passage from the gray existence to the real world, out of what already from the trailers we understand to be a simulation and its consequent confusion in the protagonist, seems to be the version of a gimmick of Philip Dick set up by a student who did everything at the last minute. Owen Wilson, captured, conquered and educated by Salma Hayek to the fact that there is a higher dimension and once he has passed the other side and discovered that he has lived for a long time in a simulation, he begins to hardly distinguish true and false, simulated and concrete. However instead of leading to existential questions as in Dick (How can I know who I really am? What is the true nature of the world around me? How can I trust my perceptions in a world of drugs, alcohol and flawless technological representations?) leads to the most obvious assessments of what is best and what is worse, if a life of real emotions in a worse place, or one in a better but freezing place.

4. The Manor (A)

Of problems The Manor it has so many, starting from its constantly predictable trend and its simply being stuffed with clichés and nothing else. We are totally into the stereotype of horror set in a nursing home, with nasty nurses hijacking cell phones and neighbors traumatized by a dark power. Nothing more boring and already seen than you can ask for. Director and author Axelle Carolyn doesn’t even try to vary the scenes a bit from each other, as for example we see the exact same dynamic three times in a row (Judith having a vision and telling the nurse who puts it to bed). The impression is that we are satisfied with the first thing that can vaguely work and that we go on like this until the end.

3. Infinite (A)

Who knows what he’s done wrong Mark Wahlberg in his previous life to get to Infinite. The question, in reality, is not then Like this ironic if you think that Infinite it should explain why his character, a man who can remember his past lives, is destined to save the world from the exterminating madness of an unscrupulous (and no clear motivation) villain.

2. The prince seeks a son (A)

The result is not a sequel proper but a television special that lacks the applause recorded when the actors from the original film first come on the scene, a reunion of old friends who think it is enough to combine their talents to make a fun film. and they don’t feel they are the only ones laughing at banal jokes.

In this way The prince is looking for a son manages to systematically get everything wrong. Starting from the plot to finish with consistency.

1. Cosmic Sin (A)

It’s hard to tell what the main flaws of Cosmic Sin, perhaps precisely because every part of it is wrong at the highest levels and in every possible sense. First of all, the story, although it tries to emerge through some dialogue and some gaze that makes us understand a vague relationship between the characters (sometimes loving, sometimes kinship, it is assumed – but nothing is certain), is not explained in no way. It begins with a couple of signs that tell us that we are in a generic future for humanity, which has expanded into space by waging war on other forms of life. Then we are catapulted into this future, but of it we see only dark corridors of laboratories or strange bars with neon. From this moment on, without any apparent logic, a series of situations follow one another that vaguely refer to clashes between species, experiments, weapons of mass destruction, space missions. It is like Cosmic Sin wanted to fill all the imaginary boxes of things that a science fiction film can have, but doing it without any sense of history and without mercy (and respect) for the viewer. It’s impossible to say what it hurts or why it does it: the point is that you just don’t understand what you are seeing, other than that the aliens look human but have a black hood and claws. And that when they fight, they just run, even if they have swords. Okay, maybe that’s not clear either.