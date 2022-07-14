The “worst variant” of covid-19 is already here

Why a stronger dollar is worrying. John Bolton, a former Trump adviser, acknowledged helping plan coups “elsewhere.” The debate over the dissemination of the video of the shooting at the Uvalde school. This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

1. This is the most infectious and transmissible variant of covid-19 so far

Repeated waves of covid-19 have left millions of people dead, and only vaccines have helped curb the death toll. Now the virus is spreading again: evolving, evading immunity and leading to a surge in cases and hospitalizations. The most recent version of his transformations, the BA.5 subvariant of omicron, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.

two. Why a stronger dollar is worrying

The US dollar is rising at a breakneck pace, reaching its strongest level against other major currencies in nearly two decades. That’s handy for American tourists traveling abroad this summer. But on Wall Street, is a cause for growing concern.

3. Three reasons not to panic at a level of inflation not seen in decades

When the latest US consumer price data came in on Wednesday, the headline figure was bleak. Inflation soared to 9.1% in June, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This figure is higher than economists’ forecasts.

4. The debate over the dissemination of the video of the shooting at the Uvalde school

Local officials and families of the victims condemned the decision to publish the images before those affected could see them. And the video, which the Austin American-Statesman lightly edited to protect the identity of at least one student and remove the sound of children screaming, still leaves unanswered questions. Specifically, why Police response took so long.

5. What is happening in Sri Lanka?

After President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed interim president of Sri Lanka on Wednesday amid the serious political conflict unleashed by the economic crisis and protests in the country in recent months, pending new elections. How did this chaotic instance come about and what exactly is going on in Sri Lanka?

at coffee time

Earlier bedtime to prepare your child for kindergarten, study suggests

A backpack, a lunch box, a box of crayons and at least 10 hours of sleep each night are the things children need to start off on the right foot. right into kindergarten, according to a new study.

“The magic mirror”: they discover a hidden image in the reflection of a centuries-old artifact

Amid the thousands of treasures in the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art collection, a small bronze mirror dating from the 15th or 16th century always seemed rather nondescript. But the artifact had a secret hidden in plain sight.

They detect a mysterious radio burst with a pattern similar to the heartbeat

Astronomers detected a mysterious radio burst in space with a distinctive pattern that resembles the beating of the heart.

Barbie creates a doll in honor of primatologist Jane Goodall

Mattel Inc. unveiled a new Barbie honoring Goodall, which the company says is made from recycled plastic, as part of its “Inspiring Women” series, nodding to Goodall’s groundbreaking studios about chimpanzees and their conservation efforts.

Pope Francis asks to eat less meat and talks about where he would live if he resigned

Caring for the environment is a constant concern for Pope Francis, so much so that on several occasions he has called to “taking care of our common home” and valuing the place where we live.

The number of the day

9.1%

Inflation shoots up in the United States and reaches 9.1% year-on-year, fueled by record gasoline prices.

quote of the day

“As someone who has helped plan coups, not here, but in other places, a lot of work is needed.”

Former Trump adviser John Bolton acknowledged helping plan coups “elsewhere”.

And to finish…

‘Her garage is on fire’: moment when a woman alerts a family of a fire

Doorbell camera footage captured the moment a complete stranger saved a couple and their eight children by alert them of a fire in your garage.