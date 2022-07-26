The worst version of Austen

Every time a book is taken to the cinema and, even more so, when it is a classic, risks are taken. The biggest of them is to disappoint. Books are always better than movies. Idea that I will not discuss. But when a story is adapted, it has more visibility.

With Jane Austen there are always expectations that it will reach the quality and success of Pride and Prejudice (2005), with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. Although she never received recognition during her lifetime, when she died, her novels continued to be published. Persuasion, which was released in 1818, is now the basis for a Netflix movie, directed by Carrie Cracknell, with a somber Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot.

The story tells the life of a repentant young woman for giving in to social pressure and rejecting the love of Captain Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), for not having a fortune. Born in Steventon, England, in 1775, Austen wrote books featuring women who live between love, a lot of drama and a little humor. Formula that keeps them in taste.

Persuasion is one of his most beloved books; This new version seeks to “modernize” his work with figures of speech and Fleabag elements, such as breaking the fourth wall to speak directly to the camera. In an attempt to reach Generation Z.

Despite the intention, critics point out that “nobody from the production read the novel” and some point out that it is “the worst adaptation of an Austen book”. Everyone will have their opinion, but since its premiere it has remained one of the most viewed. In the perspective of the 21st century it is interesting and captivating that a text by Austen, who never saw her name on the cover of one of her books, has such an echo. She is one of the most acclaimed, well-known and beloved writers of today, and having been in the shadows, it will always be a success to make her work known and that Anonymous will never be a woman again.

