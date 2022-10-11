The worst villains of the Marvel MCU, according to Marvel

On the official Disney news website for Latin America, www.disneylatino.com, the ranking of the worst villains of the Marvel MCU was published, according to Marvel. The Cinematic Universe of one of the brands of the entertainment giant has terrifying characters and to have and here we review them.

Dormammu in Doctor Strange (2016)

“You have come to die,” Dormammu warned Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) on their first meeting. This ruling entity of the Dark Dimension called himself the Destroyer of Worlds.

Together with Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen), the former member of the Masters of the Mystic Arts, he agreed to bring the Dark Dimension to Earth and confronted (and even annihilated several times!) Stephen Strange before falling.

Aside from his power and appearance, one of the most terrifying things about Dormammu is that he can turn his zealots into mindless beings and take them to the Dark Dimension to live in agony forever. Undoubtedly, a being that we prefer not to find on our way.

Ronan The Accuser in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Portrayed by Lee Pace, Ronan is a Kree who forged an alliance with Thanos himself (Josh Brolin) to eradicate the Xandarians. That’s when the Guardians of the Galaxy came into action, they managed to destroy his cosmic rod and control the Power Stone (one of the Infinity Stones).

“They call me a terrorist. Radical. Fanatic”. All that and more made this Kree extremist make a deal with who he was the most dangerous villain of the Infinity Saga. Under the orders of the Mad Titan, Ronan wreaked havoc on planets like Drax’s (Dave Bautista) and Gamora’s (Zoe Saldana), terrorizing different races and becoming one of the most feared villains in the MCU.

Johann Schmidt/Red Skull in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

It’s impossible to see the Red Skull and not want to run away. Johann Schmidt (Hugo Weaving) was a HYDRA leader and brilliant scientist whose ambition led him to test a version of the Super Soldier serum that had not yet been perfected. In addition to giving him great strength, this serum disfigured his body and made us meet the villain who faced Steve Rogers / Captain America (Chris Evans) in his first film.

But the story did not end there: after that last confrontation, Red Skull was transported to Vormir and there he became the specter that would guide those who were looking for the Soul Stone. We can think of few things scarier than coming across that skull to get the gem.

Gorr, the Butcher of Gods in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

According to the story presented in Thor: Love and Thunder, Gorr swore to take revenge and kill all the gods of the universe after the death of his daughter due to their abandonment.

Whether it’s Christian Bale’s performance or the impeccable makeup that made him even more menacing, it’s going to be a long time before we can forget the sound of the Butcher of Gods approaching as he drags the Necrosword across the floor.

The Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

We know Wanda Maximoff isn’t technically a villain… but did anyone see her scenes in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? They say there’s nothing a mother can’t do for her children, and every scene where Wanda slowly approaches her victims reminds us of that.

The worst villains of the Marvel MCU chosen by Marvel can be seen in streaming in each of the movies available on Disney Plus.