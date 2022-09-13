The worthy pain of Ana, the princess of strong character

Known for her strong character and discreet performance of her royal duties, Princess Anne rarely shows her emotions. But Elizabeth II’s daughter could not hide her mourning as she accompanied her mother on her last trip.

With Charles III in London to fulfill his first royal duties, Anne was left to follow, visibly shaken, the six-hour procession from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh.

Britons were moved as they bowed before their mother’s coffin as they arrived in the Scottish capital, in the last act of respect for the queen after a life of service.

On Monday, the Princess Royal, a title she has held since 1987 as the monarch’s eldest daughter, marched alongside King Charles III and his two brothers during the procession that carried Elizabeth II’s coffin from Holyrood Castle to Saint Giles.

He will also go on the plane that will take the remains of the sovereign to London.

At the age of 72, her role in the monarchy could change since Carlos III could find support in her at the beginning of his reign.

kidnapping attempt

Ana has the reputation of being the most diligent member of the royal family, combining a career as a jockey that took her to the Olympic Games with a life of public commitments with a sustained but discreet rhythm, far from scandals in recent years.

With the same frankness that characterized her father, Prince Felipe, she herself said that her character “did not correspond to the image that everyone has of a fairy-tale princess.”

“You learn the hard way,” he said. “There is no school for royalty,” she added.

Ana, considered cold and sometimes criticized for her harsh humor, never sought to please the press, considering that she was not there to “do stunts.” She once asked the photographers to “go away.”

The princess, who writes her own speeches, has made her way through her parents’ royal system, but chose a more modern life for her children.

He has also earned respect for supporting more than 300 charities, NGOs and military regiments.

In 1974, Ana was the subject of an attempted kidnapping when her vehicle was attacked. Two police officers, the driver and a bystander were injured by gunshots.

A document released by the National Archives later revealed that attacker Ian Ball pointed his gun at Anne and said: “I want her to come with me for a day or two because I want two million pounds. Will she get in my car?”

Anne answered without hesitation, “No way, and I don’t have two million pounds.”

skillful horsewoman

Born on August 15, 1950, Ana inherited her mother’s passion for horses and quickly became a skilled rider. In 1971 she won the European all-around championship.

“I saw (in my sports career) the way to show that I had something besides my family and that victory or defeat depended only on me,” he explained.

In 1988 he became a member of the International Olympic Committee and was part of the organizing committee for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

In 1972, her wedding to Army officer and Olympic equestrian champion Mark Phillips was followed by 500 million viewers.

They had two children, Peter and Zara, and breaking with tradition, the couple decided that Mark Phillips should not receive any royal title so that the children could feel free to lead their own lives.

The couple divorced in 1992 and nine months later the princess married Commander Timothy Laurence, a former knight to Queen Elizabeth.

Their wedding took place in Scotland because the Anglican Church does not allow unions of divorced people.