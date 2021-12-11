The wreck of the British F-35B that sank off the coast of Cyprus has been recovered – Defense Analysis

The wreck of the British F-35B fighter that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea on 17 November after the failed take-off from the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth was recovered off the Cypriot coast. The recovery operation of the wreck and on-board equipment involved underwater and surface vehicles of the US, British and Italian Navy (the Carabiniere frigate and a minesweeper) as well as two civilian ships rented from the London government and one from the US Navy from from the Spanish base of Rota specialized in underwater recovery.

The search for the sank aircraft lasted two weeks and another was necessary to organize the recovery operations aimed at preventing the wreck from being recovered by the Russians who have the naval base of Tartus in Syria nearby.

The wreck of the F-35B seems to have been transferred to the American base of Suda Bay (Crete) and from there it will reach Great Britain with a special cargo flight. London has two air and land force bases in Cyprus (Akrotiri and Dhekelia) but the decision to use the US base in Crete could indicate that the wreck is aboard the US Navy underwater salvage vessel.

The wreck of the plane was found at about 2 thousand meters deep and recovered thanks to a bathyscaphe that applied inflatable balloons to make it rise to the surface

The British Ministry of Defense thanked Italy and the United States for the seven days of work “successfully completed” but imprisoned the crew member of the aircraft carrier who had filmed and posted the video of the accident online which therefore seems to be due to an error made by the technical staff handling the aircraft.

In fact, the technical failure that would have caused the grounding of the entire fleet of British F-35Bs, pending checks and clarifications, seems to be excluded.

The British F-35 is the fifth to be lost in accidents and is the first to occur on take-off from an aircraft carrier and is the first to affect the fleet of 24 British F-35Bs out of 48 aircraft ordered. Another 2 F-35Bs were lost by the US Marines while the US Air Force and the Japanese Air Defense Forces each lost one F-35A in accidents.